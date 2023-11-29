While recent headlines may have included the legal troubles of Binance and CZ and increased regulatory scrutiny on centralized exchanges, there has been a notable change in the dynamics of Ethereum staking pools.

With the increase in the number of validators exiting the pool, the growth rate of ETH issuance has seen a slowdown. This resulted in the first reduction in staking pool balance since the Shanghai upgrade.

validator migration

According to blockchain intelligence platform Glassnode, an increasing number of validators are currently exiting the Ethereum staking pool.

The introduction of stake withdrawals in Shanghai acted as a catalyst, leading to an increase in validators leaving staking pools, claiming rewards, and altering their staking provider and setup. There was an average of 309 validators per day in exit events during this period.

The report observed a gradual increase in exit incidents since the beginning of October, eventually reaching an average of 1,018 validators per day. This rally is in line with the recent rise in spot prices in crypto markets.

As a result, the total effective balance – which represents ETH in staking pools that are actively participating in proof-of-stake consensus – has slowed its growth and is now undergoing its first decline since the Shanghai upgrade. Is.

Most of the exiting validators have voluntarily withdrawn their names in the last eight weeks. This means that stakers independently decided to exit the staking pool rather than slashing, which is a penalty imposed on validators who violate protocol rules.

During the same period, there have been only two instances of outages, one of which was significant, which involved the outlawing of 100 recently joined validators who were penalized for simultaneously signing two different blocks within the network. I went.

What is the reason behind this behavior of the investor?

Since October, Glassnode said centralized exchanges – notably Kraken and Coinbase – have led consistent stake returns. Meanwhile, liquid staking providers, dominated by Lido, have seen a slight increase in stakes withdrawn.

Investor behavior driving these trends includes changes in staking setups, potentially driven by regulatory concerns, and the potential rotation of capital from CEXs to liquid staking providers or safe assets such as US Treasuries.

Additionally, Lido led among liquid staking providers in terms of exits. Lido’s dominance is further highlighted by a net increase of 468k ETH in its staked balance. In contrast, Coinbase and Binance showed a net increase among CEXs, while Kraken experienced a decrease of -19.4k ETH. Among staking providers, HTX and Staked.us demonstrated substantial reductions.

source: cryptopotato.com