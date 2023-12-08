Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to hold above $43,000 until December 8 as a surge in altcoins pushed Ether (ETH) into the spotlight.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Trading View

ETH, SOL advance as Bitcoin takes liquidity

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that BTC price consolidation is underway as ETH/USD is up by 7.6% in about 24 hours.

After Bitcoin touched a new 19-month high of $44,490 at the start of the week, market participants are now on edge as both ETH and Solana (SOL) gain attention.

$BTC binance spot

It looks like the bids have been sold out and filled Good OI wiped out here (Binance/Bybit Open Interest and Delta) pic.twitter.com/0CfnxCzL41 – Skew Δ (@52kskew) 8 December 2023

Keeping an eye on Bitcoin’s share of the overall crypto market cap, popular analyst Matthew Hyland described the recent progress as a potential “false breakout.”

Dominance reached 55.26% on December 6, which corresponded to an all-time high for BTC price – the highest reading since April 2021.

“To avoid this the above support would need to be turned off; Currently down,” Highland wrote In a section of the comments on X (formerly Twitter), the key figure is 54.35%.

At the time of writing, dominance was below this at around 53.9%.

Bitcoin crypto market cap dominance 1-week chart. Source: Trading View

Some major altcoins took advantage of the situation, with ETH/USD reaching $2,392 and seeing a slight recovery on the day.

ETH/USD 1-week chart. Source: Trading View

SOL/USD on Bitstamp hits $72.88, highest for investors since May 2022 increased Bullish bets on three figures entering the future.

SOL/USD 1-week chart. Source: Trading View

Commenting on the current status quo, research firm Santiment argued that the fear, uncertainty and doubt, or FUD, surrounding altcoin breakouts could ultimately help Bitcoin.

“Traders fear that the #crypto market may be in a bullish trap at the moment.” logic On 7th December.

“But although Bitcoin has stalled its momentum for some time, Ethereum and altcoins are making a splash once again. If FUD increases it could push $BTC to $50K.”

Crypto Social Media Volume Data. Source: Sentiment/X

The accompanying chart shows data that covers social media activity for the phrases “bull trap” and “bear trap” referring to the current crypto price action.

keep the faith higher

Elsewhere, Bitcoin market participants saw encouraging signs in the current BTC price decline.

Popular trader Credible Crypto, known for his bullish outlook on Bitcoin in the current environment, argued that accumulation was continuing ahead of the “next phase” for the largest cryptocurrency.

Those bids got filled, then after the initial bounce we had another set of bids that also got filled (second green box) and now we have a third set of bids that appeared below the price. someone is clearly collecting $BTC On this dive in anticipation of the next step… pic.twitter.com/qnuo1ZRRgH – Credible Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) 8 December 2023

As Cointelegraph reported, however, some believe a much bigger correction is on the way, with the market likely to return closer to $30,000 or $20,000 before hitting new all-time highs.

