Ethereum set to outperform: Crypto analyst predicts it will rise 18% to $1,900

Ethereum (ETH) has performed relatively poorly so far compared to the dominant cryptocurrency Bitcoin. However, that may soon change as one crypto analyst predicts the second-largest crypto token by market to gain some momentum soon.

Ethereum will reach $1900

In a post shared on his His prediction was based on data that he extracted from the chart that he shared in his post.

The chart (3-day time-frame) shows an ascending triangle pattern, which usually represents a bullish formation. According to Ali, Ethereum is “poised” to bounce from the hypotenuse of the ascending triangle. Most importantly, for Ethereum to reach $1,900, the analyst said it would need to experience a “strong close” above the 18-day SMA (Simple Moving Average).

ETH is getting ready to breakout. Source:

If this happens, Ethereum could reach $1,800 and rise to $1,900 based on Ali’s predictions. It is noteworthy that the last time Ethereum reached $1,900 was in July 2023. That price increase again would represent an increase of about 18% from the current price of $1,600.

Ali also had something to say about the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. In a later post, he noted that the crypto token could see a correction to $28,800; He made a prediction based on the TD sequence from the 4-hour chart.

Bitcoin rose to $30,000 on October 20, with many speculating that spot Bitcoin ETF approval could be coming soon, something that represents bullish momentum for Bitcoin and the crypto market in general.

The price of ETH is $1,600. Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

Bitcoin dominance is increasing

Data from TradingView shows that Bitcoin’s dominance has been on the rise this year, with the token currently having more than 52% dominance in the crypto market. Interestingly, it has seen a steady rise since the Ethereum merge.

This is important considering that many had speculated that a ‘flipping’ could occur following the merge, where Ethereum would overtake Bitcoin to become the most dominant crypto token. Although this has not happened so far, Ethereum’s move from proof-of-work to proof-of-work is being seen as ‘disastrous’ for the crypto token.

However, when it comes to the best performing assets of the year, Bitcoin and Ethereum share the stage. Both crypto tokens are said to have outperformed the NASDAQ, S&P500 and Gold. Bitcoin has seen an 80% increase year-to-date (YTD), while Ethereum has seen a 35% increase YTD.

Featured image from Analytics Insights, chart from Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com