Ethereum scaling startup Vertus raises seed round at $50M valuation

Virtuous Labs, a blockchain scaling startup currently focused on Ethereum ETH -0.86% has raised $50 million in a seed funding round at a valuation of $2.3 million.

Investors in this round include NGC Ventures, Republic Crypto and Hyperithm. Versatus founder and CEO Andrew Smith told The Block that there were no lead investors in the round, and it was an equity plus token warrant round.

Versatus, formerly known as VRRB Labs, began raising money for the round in June and closed it in August, Smith said.

The seed round brings Versatus’ total funding to $3.7 million, following a pre-seed round of $1.4 million in February at a valuation of $20 million. At the time, Versatus was working on a Layer 1 blockchain network, but due to the “lack of market demand” for an alternative Layer 1, it has now focused on blockchain scaling platforms, Smith said.

Creation of ‘Stateless Rollup’

Versus is now building a “stateless rollup” called LASR. Rollup chains do not retain complete state or data, which can increase scalability. A stateless rollup takes “only the absolutely necessary data” of a transaction and organizes it at the base layer.

Smith said LASR, which will be settled on Ethereum right now, is layer agnostic and can work with any layer or blockchain. “LASR can be Layer 2 on top of Layer 1, or it can be Layer 3 on top of Layer 2, and it can be an off-chain execution environment for Layer 1,” Smith said. Since LASR is currently focused on Ethereum scaling, Smith said it aims to “reduce the costs and inefficiencies of Ethereum, eliminate the friction and centralization associated with optimistic rollups, as well as provide a 100x better developer experience.”

Partnership with EigenLayer and Stader Labs

Versus has partnered with several projects, including Ethereum restaking protocol Eigenlayers and liquid staking platform Stader Labs. Eigenlayer founder Sriram Kannan said stateless validators like Versus LASR are “an important milestone in the future of the Ethereum scaling roadmap.”

Smith said LASR is currently in the AlphaNet phase and is expected to launch on the Ethereum testnet in the first week of January, with the mainnet launch scheduled for mid-March. There are currently 15 people working for Versatus, and Smith plans to keep the team small for the foreseeable future.

LASR will be Vertus’s first product, Smith said, and the startup plans to launch more products that will help bring more Web2 developers into the Web3 space.

In addition to working for Virtus, Smith still serves on the board of and has equity in his first startup, OWL ESG, a tech-driven environmental, social and governance data provider, but he said that after founding Virtus He has not worked there on a day-to-day basis since.

