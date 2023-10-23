October 23, 2023
Ethereum Pulled Up By Bitcoin But Can ETH Overcome The Odds?


Ethereum price started a nice rise after Bitcoin gained momentum against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and may test the key resistance at $1,750.

  • Ethereum started a nice rise above the $1,650 resistance.
  • The price is trading above $1,660 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,645 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair may climb higher, but it may face strong resistance near $1,750.

Ethereum price reclaims $1,650

Ethereum remained above the $1,550 support zone. ETH gained momentum as Bitcoin recently surged above the $28,500 resistance. There was a steady rise above the $1,600 and $1,620 resistance levels.

The price also cleared the key resistance zone at $1,650. There is a high near $1,700 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading well above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the surge from the $1,620 low to $1,700 high.

Ethereum is now trading above $1,660 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,645 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $1,620 to high at $1,700.

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,700 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,720 area. The next major resistance is $1,750, where bears may emerge. To continue higher, the price must settle above the $1,750 resistance.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

In the described case, Ether could start a strong rise towards the $1,880 resistance level. Any more gains could open the door to a move towards $2,000.

Downside correction in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,700 resistance, it could start a downside correction. On the downside, initial support is near the $1,660 level.

The next major support is $1,645 and the trend line area. A drop below the $1,645 support level could push the price further lower. In the described case, the price may drop to the $1,620 level and the 100-hourly simple moving average. Any further losses could probably push Ether towards the $1,550 level.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,645

Major resistance level – $1,700

source: www.newsbtc.com

