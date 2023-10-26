Ethereum price starts rising again as indicators point to a rise to $1,950

Ethereum price found support near $1,750 against the US Dollar. ETH is rising again and attempting to break the $1,850 resistance.

Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,750 support zone.

The price is trading above $1,780 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,795 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue its upward trend if it overcomes the $1,825 and $1,850 resistance levels.

Ethereum price may resume uptrend again

Ethereum started its decline below the $1,800 level. ETH tested the $1,750 support where bulls emerged. A low was formed near $1,756 and the price started a new rise like Bitcoin.

There was a move above the $1,780 and $1,785 resistance levels. The price was able to climb above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside correction from high of $1,849 to low of $1,756. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,795 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is now trading above $1,780 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,825 level. It is near the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside correction from the $1,849 high to $1,756 low.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is near the $1,850 area. A close above the $1,850 resistance could trigger another uptrend. The next major resistance is near $1,880, above which the price may gain momentum. In the described case, Ether may rise to the level of $1,950. Any more gains could open the door to a move towards $2,000.

Another drop in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,825 resistance, it could start another decline. On the downside, the initial support is near the $1,800 level and the trend line area.

The next major support is $1,750 and the last swing low. Key support is now forming near the $1,740 level and the 100-hourly simple moving average. A break below the $1,740 support level could push the price further lower. In the described case, Ether may fall to the level of $1,700. Any further losses could probably push the price towards $1,660 levels.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,750

Major resistance level – $1,850

source: www.newsbtc.com