October 27, 2023
Ethereum price starts rising again as indicators point to a rise to $1,950


Ethereum price found support near $1,750 against the US Dollar. ETH is rising again and attempting to break the $1,850 resistance.

  • Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,750 support zone.
  • The price is trading above $1,780 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,795 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair may continue its upward trend if it overcomes the $1,825 and $1,850 resistance levels.

Ethereum price may resume uptrend again

Ethereum started its decline below the $1,800 level. ETH tested the $1,750 support where bulls emerged. A low was formed near $1,756 and the price started a new rise like Bitcoin.

There was a move above the $1,780 and $1,785 resistance levels. The price was able to climb above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside correction from high of $1,849 to low of $1,756. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,795 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is now trading above $1,780 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,825 level. It is near the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside correction from the $1,849 high to $1,756 low.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is near the $1,850 area. A close above the $1,850 resistance could trigger another uptrend. The next major resistance is near $1,880, above which the price may gain momentum. In the described case, Ether may rise to the level of $1,950. Any more gains could open the door to a move towards $2,000.

Another drop in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,825 resistance, it could start another decline. On the downside, the initial support is near the $1,800 level and the trend line area.

The next major support is $1,750 and the last swing low. Key support is now forming near the $1,740 level and the 100-hourly simple moving average. A break below the $1,740 support level could push the price further lower. In the described case, Ether may fall to the level of $1,700. Any further losses could probably push the price towards $1,660 levels.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,750

Major resistance level – $1,850

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How worried is the food industry?

How worried is the food industry?

October 27, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

A Pennsylvania coroner wants an officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a driver. A prosecutor disagrees

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

How worried is the food industry?

How worried is the food industry?

October 27, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

A Pennsylvania coroner wants an officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a driver. A prosecutor disagrees

October 27, 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at FTX trial that mistakes were made

Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at FTX trial that mistakes were made

October 27, 2023
NFT: BAYC-Nachhammer Gerichtsprozess and Schulden Yuga Labs 1,6 million USD

NFT: BAYC-Nachhammer Gerichtsprozess and Schulden Yuga Labs 1,6 million USD

October 27, 2023
The largest and most expensive mansion in Pasadena, California, listed for $36.5 million

The largest and most expensive mansion in Pasadena, California, listed for $36.5 million

October 27, 2023
Your Money: Financial apps do make life simple but click with caution - Money News

Your Money: Financial apps do make life simple but click with caution – Money News

October 27, 2023