November 27, 2023
Ethereum price signals potential correction, buy on dips?


Ethereum price continued to struggle above $2,100. ETH is now moving lower and may continue to fall to the $1,930 support in the near term.

  • Ethereum is consolidating and facing resistance near the $2,060 area.
  • The price is trading below $2,080 and the 100-hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,065 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • If the pair breaks the $2,035 support zone, it may continue its downward move.

Ethereum price fell again

Ethereum price attempted a fresh rise above the $2,080 resistance zone. Like Bitcoin, ETH also climbed above the $2,120 resistance zone. However, bears were active above $2,120.

A high was made near $2,132 before the price started a new decline. There was a move below the $2,080 level. Lows remain near $2,037 and the price is now consolidating losses. It is struggling below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $2,132 to low $2,037.

Ethereum is now trading below $2,080 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,065 area. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,065 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

The first major resistance is near the $2,100 level or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,132 high to $2,037 low. A clear move above the $2,100 level could send the price towards the $2,120 resistance zone.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next resistance is near $2,135, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,200 level. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,250 level.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,080 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,035 level.

The next major support is $2,000. A drop below $2,000 could send Ether towards the $1,930 support. The main support now lies at $1,900, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $1,840 level.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,035

Major resistance level – $2,080

source: www.newsbtc.com

