Ethereum price signals exhaustion of uptrend but decline could be tempting

Ethereum price is struggling to clear the $2,550 resistance. ETH could start a decline if it breaks below the $2,475 support.

Ethereum is consolidating gains below the $2,550 resistance zone.

The price is trading above $2,480 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There was a break below the connecting bullish trend line with support at $2,515 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

If the pair holds above the $2,475 support zone, it could start a fresh rise.

Ethereum price remains supported

Ethereum price witnessed a steady rise after breaking the $2,420 resistance. ETH climbed above $2,450 and $2,500, but underperformed Bitcoin. Finally, the bears appeared near the $2,550 area.

A high was formed near $2,536 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a slight decline below the $2,500 level. There was also a break below the connecting bullish trend line with support at $2,515 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is still trading above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rise from the low of $2,282 to the high of $2,536. It is also trading above $2,480 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

If there is a fresh increase, the price may rise above the $2,520 level. On the positive side, the first major resistance is near the $2,550 level. The next major resistance is near $2,620, above which the price may rise and test the $2,680 resistance.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

If the bulls remain active, they could even push the price above the $2,750 resistance. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to the $2,800 level.

Are dips supported in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,550 resistance, it could start a downside correction. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,475 level and the 100-hourly SMA.

The next major support could be the $2,460 area. A clear move below the $2,460 support level could send the price to $2,400 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rise from the $2,282 low to $2,536 high. The main support could be $2,380. Any further losses could push the price towards $2,280 levels.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,475

Major resistance level – $2,550

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com