Ethereum price rises above $2,000 as BlackRock eyes ETH ETF

Move over Bitcoin ETFs, it’s time to take Ethereum center stage.

$9 trillion asset manager BlackRock has revealed its intentions to launch a spot Ethereum ETF, and it has already sent the price per ETH above $2,000.

Ethereum ETF news from BlackRock points to a break above $2,000

Ethereum sentiment has been in a downtrend recently, but today’s breaking news instantly revived the top altcoin and sent its price rising.

That news came from none other than BlackRock announcing its intention to file for a spot ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF). BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF application is increasing interest and speculation in BTC.

Ether breaks above $2,000 ETHUSD on Tradingview.com

Bitcoin’s price has climbed more than 100% in 2023, but Ether has lagged behind since then. This could all change now as ETHUSD has broken above $2,000 and is now getting close to breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern.

ETH breakout could change long-term momentum

If the bullish news backdrop and potential ascending triangle pattern were not enough positive signs for Ethereum, the top altcoin by market cap has also turned bullish on the monthly LMACD.

Ether could aim for $10,000 next ETHUSD on Tradingview.com

LMACD is the logarithmic version of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which is used to measure market momentum. Possibly with this significant momentum change, the price per ETH could move much higher.

The immediate short-term objectives of the ascending triangle could see Ether reach all-time highs again soon. However, long-term targets are closer to $10,000 per coin.

While this may have seemed out of reach in the past, the capital flow brought to the market by ETH ETFs could range from billions to potentially trillions over time.

source: www.newsbtc.com