Ethereum Price Rises 10%, This Is Why ETH Could Rise 5% Higher

Ethereum price has increased by more than 10% and surpassed the $2,000 resistance. ETH is outperforming Bitcoin and could rise to the $2,200 resistance.

Ethereum rose above the $2,000 and $2,050 levels.

The price is trading above $2,050 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a short-term rising channel forming with support near $2,115 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue to move towards the $2,200 resistance in the short term.

Ethereum price strengthened

In the last 2-3 analyses, we discussed the high chances of Ethereum rising to the $2,000 level. ETH started a strong rise and broke several barriers near $1,920.

It outperformed Bitcoin and even climbed above the $2,000 resistance. It is up by more than 10% and consolidating near $2,125. A new multi-week high was formed near $2,137 and the price is now showing more positive signs. There is also a short-term rising channel forming with support near $2,115 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

It is trading above $2,050 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. The price is also above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the low at $1,905 to the high of $2,137.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,135 level. The next major resistance lies at $2,150, above which the price may gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to the $2,200 resistance. The next major resistance is near $2,250, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,320 level.

Buy the dip in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,135 resistance, it could start a correction to the downside. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,115 level and the trend line of the channel.

The next major support is $2,080. The main support lies at $2,000 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the low of $1,905 to the high of $2,137. A drop below the $2,000 support level could trigger bearish moves. In the described case, Ether could fall to the 100-hour simple moving average or $1,920 in the near term.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,080

Major resistance level – $2,150

source: www.newsbtc.com