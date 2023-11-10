November 10, 2023
Ethereum Price Rises 10%, This Is Why ETH Could Rise 5% Higher


Ethereum price has increased by more than 10% and surpassed the $2,000 resistance. ETH is outperforming Bitcoin and could rise to the $2,200 resistance.

  • Ethereum rose above the $2,000 and $2,050 levels.
  • The price is trading above $2,050 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a short-term rising channel forming with support near $2,115 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair may continue to move towards the $2,200 resistance in the short term.

Ethereum price strengthened

In the last 2-3 analyses, we discussed the high chances of Ethereum rising to the $2,000 level. ETH started a strong rise and broke several barriers near $1,920.

It outperformed Bitcoin and even climbed above the $2,000 resistance. It is up by more than 10% and consolidating near $2,125. A new multi-week high was formed near $2,137 and the price is now showing more positive signs. There is also a short-term rising channel forming with support near $2,115 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

It is trading above $2,050 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. The price is also above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the low at $1,905 to the high of $2,137.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,135 level. The next major resistance lies at $2,150, above which the price may gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to the $2,200 resistance. The next major resistance is near $2,250, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,320 level.

Buy the dip in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,135 resistance, it could start a correction to the downside. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,115 level and the trend line of the channel.

The next major support is $2,080. The main support lies at $2,000 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the low of $1,905 to the high of $2,137. A drop below the $2,000 support level could trigger bearish moves. In the described case, Ether could fall to the 100-hour simple moving average or $1,920 in the near term.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,080

Major resistance level – $2,150

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Britain's economy escapes recession with no growth in GDP in the third quarter

Britain’s economy escapes recession with no growth in GDP in the third quarter

November 10, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Culture, food and countryside: why visiting Mauritius is about more than just sandy beaches

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

Britain's economy escapes recession with no growth in GDP in the third quarter

Britain’s economy escapes recession with no growth in GDP in the third quarter

November 10, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Culture, food and countryside: why visiting Mauritius is about more than just sandy beaches

November 10, 2023
Omegle was a relic of the old Internet. I’m not sad it’s gone.

Omegle was a relic of the old Internet. I’m not sad it’s gone.

November 10, 2023
MP says banks accused of fraudulently delaying refunds

MP says banks accused of fraudulently delaying refunds

November 10, 2023
Robert De Niro’s company must pay former assistant .2 million after winning lawsuit

Robert De Niro’s company must pay former assistant $1.2 million after winning lawsuit

November 10, 2023
Roblox’s Generalized Product on Cryptocurrency NFTs by “Microsoft” and цифрилых объектых

Roblox’s Generalized Product on Cryptocurrency NFTs by “Microsoft” and цифрилых объектых | cryptohamster.org

November 10, 2023