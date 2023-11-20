November 20, 2023
Ethereum price rally in danger? Decoding the key barriers to new growth


Ethereum price started a new rise from the $1,900 support level. ETH now faces resistance near $2,020, above which it may face further gains.

  • Ethereum found support near $1,900 and started a nice rise.
  • The price is trading above $1,980 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,020 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • If the pair clears the $2,020 resistance zone it could start a strong rise.

Ethereum price is facing obstacles

Last week, Ethereum price started a decline from the $2,120 resistance. ETH fell below the $2,020 and $2,000 supports. It also dropped below the $1,920 support level.

A low was formed near $1,905 and the price started a steady rise like Bitcoin. There was a move above the $1,950 and $1,980 resistance levels. Bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and pushed the price lower from the high of $2,092 to the low of $1,905.

Ethereum is now trading above $1,980 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,020 area.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,020 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward move from high $2,092 to low $1,905.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the $2,020 resistance could trigger another strong rise. The next resistance is near $2,090, above which the price may aim to move towards $2,120 levels. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,200 level.

Another drop in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,020 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. The initial support on the downside is near the $1,980 level and the 100-hourly simple moving average.

The next major support is $1,950. The main support is $1,900. A fall below the $1,900 support level could lead to more losses. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,850 support zone in the near term. Any further losses may require a drop to the $1,800 level.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,950

Major resistance level – $2,020

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Stocks rise, dollar falls as volatility signals increase: Market down

Stocks rise, dollar falls as volatility signals increase: Market down

November 20, 2023
Osij: One-Stop Solution for Immersive Blockchain Solutions – A Leading Blockchain Development Company

Osij: One-Stop Solution for Immersive Blockchain Solutions – A Leading Blockchain Development Company

November 20, 2023

You may have missed

Stocks rise, dollar falls as volatility signals increase: Market down

Stocks rise, dollar falls as volatility signals increase: Market down

November 20, 2023
Osij: One-Stop Solution for Immersive Blockchain Solutions – A Leading Blockchain Development Company

Osij: One-Stop Solution for Immersive Blockchain Solutions – A Leading Blockchain Development Company

November 20, 2023
Physicswala layoffs, India's $7 trillion target and more: Weekend stories you can't miss

Physicswala layoffs, India’s $7 trillion target and more: Weekend stories you can’t miss

November 20, 2023
'Electrocaloric' heat pump could replace air conditioning

‘Electrocaloric’ heat pump could replace air conditioning

November 20, 2023
‘My Hindu faith gives me my freedom’: Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – Sentinelasam

‘My Hindu faith gives me my freedom’: Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – Sentinelasam

November 20, 2023
Ferroalloys Market Size, Growth Trends, Forecasts, and

Machine condition monitoring market to reach US$4.6 billion

November 20, 2023