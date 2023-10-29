Ethereum Price Prediction – How High Can ETH Go in 2023? – Cryptonews – Cryptosaurus

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

ETH, the native cryptocurrency that powers the smart contract-enabled decentralized Ethereum blockchain, is consolidating near the $1,250 mark on Thursday after posting nice gains over the first few days of this week. In fact, despite being down 2% from Wednesday’s high in the $1,270 area, ETH is still up about 4.0% this week, following clear upside breaks of both its 21 and 50-day moving averages on Wednesday.

In the wake of the recent pushback, which appears to be more technically driven amid the lack of any notable Ethereum-specific catalysts, short-term price predictions have become more bullish. However, macro headwinds could be a problem for the bull market, with Fed officials (in speeches and through the release of Wednesday’s meeting minutes) giving bullish signals and US labor market data (so far) Coming strong.

So maybe the Fed’s dovish stance will push ETH back to where it started the week in the $1,200 area. But amid a positive technical picture, a retest of these levels could attract substantial buying interest. After breaking out of a medium-term downtrend earlier this week, ETH bulls are targeting a test of last December’s high in the $1,340 area, as well as a potential test of the 200DMA at $1,390.

However, whether ETH can move beyond these levels is another matter. The cryptocurrency is locked within a downward trend channel that has been in trend since July 2022. And the ongoing headwinds in the broader crypto sector due to the still very hawkish Fed and weak US economy suggest that a major breakout may not be imminent in the coming weeks. Of months.

That being said, many are hopeful that the macro headwinds will subside later this year. Many economists expect US inflation to continue to decline sharply towards the Fed’s 2.0% target and this should eventually give the US central bank room to start cutting interest rates to support growth, thereby reducing it significantly. There is also hope. This could result in a huge increase in risk assets. ETH bulls hope that the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization can return to its pre-merger high in the $2000 area from last August.

Apart from the potential macro tailwinds that could lift Ethereum this year, the Ethereum blockchain protocol will also be undergoing several significant changes/upgrades that could also whet investors’ appetite. The first major upgrade will be the so-called “Shanghai” hard fork, scheduled for March.

The main benefit of this hard fork will be that ETH network validators will finally be able to withdraw the ETH staked to secure the network. Analysts believe that by enabling staked ETH withdrawals, more investors will be attracted to ETH staking, which is typically in the region of 4-5%. Some people estimate that this may increase the demand for cryptocurrency to a great extent.

Ethereum developers also hope to make progress in making the Ethereum blockchain more scalable through “sharding” – this is essentially where the Ethereum network is divided into multiple parallel blockchains (shards), allowing it to store more data. Allows to be stored. And allows transactions to be processed. The developers have tentatively scheduled a sharding upgrade for the fall.

With the broader cryptocurrency market still struggling at the start of 2023, traders/investors are looking to diversify their holdings with assets that offer a better chance of posting short-term profits. Here is a list of some of CryptoNews.com’s favorite presale tokens for highly promising crypto projects.

Fight Out, a brand new move-to-earn (M2E) fitness application and gym chain that wants to bring the fitness lifestyle to Web3, has started its pre-sale and investors think the project will be a great addition to the existing Web3 M2E. Would be a great addition to. , The scenario may change. While existing M2E applications like STEPN only track steps and require expensive non-fungible token (NFT) buy-ins to participate, Fight Out allows its users to track and reward their exercise and activity and Does a lot too. Takes a holistic approach, and no expensive purchases are required to participate.

Fight Out’s FGHT tokens are currently selling at $60.06 per 1 USDT, and interested investors are encouraged to move fast to secure their tokens, with the pre-sale already raising $2.65 million in just a few weeks. Have collected. Has collected more than. FGHT is the token that will power the Fight Out crypto ecosystem.

go to fight out now

Those interested in investing in a promising crypto trading platform start-up should look no further than Dash 2 Trade. The emerging analytics and social trading platform is expected to take the crypto trading sector by storm with its unique features.

These include trading signals, social sentiment and on-chain indicators, a pre-sale token scoring system, a token listing alert system, and a strategy back-testing tool. Dash 2 Trade’s ecosystem will be powered by the D2T token, which users will need to purchase and hold to access the platform’s features.

The Dash 2 Trade pre-sale is actually sold out now, but fortunately, due to huge demand from investors, the project is still selling tokens to investors. Sales have now exceeded $13.7 million and with the pre-sale dashboard scheduled to be released soon, the development team is currently running ahead of schedule. Each token is currently selling for $0.0533 and will be listed on several centralized exchanges starting this month.

Go to Dash 2 Trade here

The carbon credit industry is projected to be worth $2.4 trillion by 2027. Democratizing access to earn these benefits will drive massive business growth in the coming years and this is something crypto start-up C+Charge hopes to achieve. C+Charge is currently building a blockchain-based peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging stations that will allow drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to earn carbon credits.

C+Charge aims to promote the role of carbon credits as a key incentive for EV adoption. Currently, big manufacturers of EVs like Tesla earn millions by selling carbon credits to polluters. C+Charge wants to democratize the carbon credit market by allowing these rewards to be put into the hands of EV owners instead of just big businesses.

C+Charge has just launched the pre-sale of CCHG tokens that its platform will use for payments at EV charging stations. Each token is currently selling for $0.013, although by the end of the presale, it will increase by 80%. The project has raised nearly $78,000 in just a few weeks. Thus, investors interested in getting involved early in a promising eco-friendly cryptocurrency project should move quickly.

Go to C+Charge here

