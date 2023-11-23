November 23, 2023
Ethereum price prediction: After a 5% rise, has ETH just begun its rise?


Ethereum price recovered all the losses and climbed above $2,050. ETH has outperformed Bitcoin and may aim for more gains above the $2,120 resistance.

  • Ethereum remained strong above $1,930 and started a fresh rise above $2,000.
  • The price is trading above $2,020 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair is up more than 5% and bulls could aim for a rise above $2,100.

Ethereum price turns green

Ethereum price remains above the $1,930 support after a continuous decline following the Binance Settlement report. ETH formed a base and started a strong rise above the $2,000 resistance.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,980 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD. The pair gained strength and climbed above the $2,020 resistance. It gained more than 5% and outperformed Bitcoin. Ultimately, it tested the $2,100 area.

A high near $2,092 remains and Ethereum is now consolidating gains. It is testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from $1,930 low to $2,092 high.

It is well above $2,020 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,080 area. The first major resistance is near the $2,120 level. A clear move above the $2,120 level could lead to another strong rise.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next resistance is near $2,200, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,250 level. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,320 level.

Another downside correction in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,120 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, the initial support is near the $2,050 level. The next key support is $2,000 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $1,930 to high at $2,092.

The main support is now near $1,980. A drop below the $1,980 support level could lead to more losses. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,920 support zone in the near term.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,000

Major resistance level – $2,120

source: www.newsbtc.com

