Ethereum price may face a major decline as it closes below $2,120

Ethereum price is again struggling to climb above $2,200 and $2,250. If there is a clear move below the $2,120 support, ETH could gain bearish momentum.

Ethereum is struggling to gather momentum to break above the $2,150 resistance zone.

The price is trading below $2,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,210 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could climb higher if it clears the $2,210 resistance zone.

Ethereum price is facing obstacles

Ethereum price attempted a fresh rise above the $2,200 level. However, ETH failed to gain momentum above the $2,250 resistance. A high was formed near $2,253 and the price started a new decline like Bitcoin.

Drop below $2,200. A low was formed near $2,136 and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher. There was a move above the $2,180 level. The price tested the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $2,253 to low $2,136.

Ethereum is now trading below $2,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,210 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,205 level. It is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $2,253 to low $2,136.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance lies near the $2,220 level or the trend line. The main resistance is still near $2,250. A clear move above the $2,250 area could send the price to $2,320 levels. The next resistance lies at $2,350. Any more gains could initiate a wave towards the $2,420 level, above which Ethereum could rally and test the $2,550 area.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,210 resistance, it could start another decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $2,165 level.

The first major support could be the $2,120 area. A downside and close below $2,120 could trigger another major decline. In the mentioned case, Ether could reach the $2,000 support level again. Any further losses in the coming days could push the price towards $1,880 levels.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,120

Major resistance level – $2,250

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com