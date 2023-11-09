Ethereum price likely to reach $2,000, these could be factors to watch

Ethereum price is rising above the $1,900 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH may rise to $2,000 or $2,120 in the coming sessions.

Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,900 level.

The price is trading above $1,880 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $1,905 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue to move towards the $2,000 barrier in the near term.

Ethereum price looks bullish

Ethereum is forming a base above the $1,850 support zone. ETH remained in a bullish zone and slowly moved above the $1,880 resistance like Bitcoin.

There was also a move above the $1,920 resistance. The price is trading at a new multi-week high of $1,925 and is currently consolidating gains. The current price action is positive above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent wave from the low of $1,852 to the high of $1,925.

Ethereum is trading above $1,880 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $1,905 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,925 level. The next major resistance lies at $1,950, above which the price may gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to the $2,000 resistance. The next major resistance is near $2,050, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,120 level.

Are dips supported in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,925 resistance, it could start a downside correction. On the downside, initial support lies near the $1,905 level and the trend line.

The next key support is $1,880 or the 100-hour SMA or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $1,852 low to $1,925 high. The main support is at $1,850. A break below the $1,850 support could trigger a bearish move. In the described case, Ether may fall to the level of $1,780.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,880

Major resistance level – $1,950

source: www.newsbtc.com