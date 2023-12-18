Ethereum Price Key Indicators Suggest Strong Case for Correction Below $2K

Ethereum price is again moving below the $2,200 support. ETH is showing some bearish signs and may fall below $2,000.

Ethereum started a new decline from the $2,330 resistance zone.

The price is trading below $2,220 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,210 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

If there is a break below the $2,135 support, the pair could gain momentum.

Ethereum price falls again

Ethereum price failed to gain strength above the $2,300 resistance for more gains. ETH moved closer to the $2,330 area and started a new decline like Bitcoin.

It dropped below the $2,250 and $2,220 levels. The price even fell below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the key increase from the $1,980 low to $2,330 high. The bears are now in control below the $2,180 support zone.

Ethereum is trading below $2,220 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,210 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

If there is a fresh rise, the price may face resistance near the $2,200 area. The next major resistance is near the $2,210 level and the trend line. Key resistance now lies at $2,250. A clear move above the $2,250 area could send the price to $2,330 levels.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next resistance lies at $2,400. Any more gains could initiate a wave towards the $2,550 level, above which Ethereum could rally and test the $2,750 area.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,210 resistance, it may continue to move lower. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,135 level or the last low.

The first major support could be the $2,080 area. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the key rise from the $1,980 low to $2,330 high. A drop below $2,080 could trigger another major decline. In the described case, Ether may even fall below the $2,000 support.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,135

Major resistance level – $2,210

