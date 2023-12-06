TL;DR

Huge ETH whale movement: An inactive ETH whale moved $90 million worth of ETH to Kraken, indicating potential selling pressure on the market.

Giant crypto whale wakes up, chooses violence

LookOnChain first reported that the crypto community was alerted this week to a massive ETH whale that has transferred approximately $90 million worth of ETH to Kraken.

What should be alarming is that the whale has been inactive for at least five years and is most likely trying to sell, which could put significant pressure on the second-largest crypto-asset, which recently hit $100,000. Have tested 2.2k.

LookOnChain said whales deposited 39,260 ether into Kraken during Asian morning trading. This address previously received 47,260 Ether in a single transaction in 2017, worth more than $11 million.

Quick $ETH It appears that whales are selling ETH again after being inactive for 5 years. The whale deposited the entire 39,260 $ETH($87.5 million) #kraken 30 minutes ago. whale got 47,260 $ETH($11.34M) from June to August 2017 at ~$240. If the whale was sold it would yield a profit of ~$78M. pic.twitter.com/v0PI4LNTKO -lookonchain (@lookonchain) 5 December 2023

Additionally, the address does not appear to be associated with any exchange’s cold storage. However, further analysis of Arkham suggests that one transaction may be linked to a trading firm called Cumberland, a crypto trading firm and liquidity provider for institutional clients.

How much could this selloff affect ETH?

As of Tuesday morning, data indicates that Kraken’s current market depth for ETH trading pairs is over $5 million. If a whale executed a buy or sell order of this magnitude, it could impact the market by at least 2% in either direction.

As the crypto market is showing signs of bullishness, whale activity has increased significantly. Apart from Bitcoin, most altcoins have performed exceptionally well during the third quarter. Some of the most traded tokens in November were XRP, LINK and SOL, which saw significant price increases that month as BTC’s dominance diminished.

While some whales may be taking profits, others are bracing themselves for a potential altcoin season. As CryptoPotato reported, a popular crypto analyst has identified a golden cross – a bullish pattern that historically coincides with altcoin rallies.

