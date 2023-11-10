Ethereum price hits 6-month high amid BlackRock spot ETF buzz, but where's the retail demand?

Ether (ETH) experienced a stunning 8% rally on November 9, breaking the $2,000 barrier and achieving its highest price level in six months. The surge, sparked by the news of BlackRock registering the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware, resulted in the liquidation of $48 million worth of ETH short futures. The initial announcement was made by @SummersThings on the social network, later confirmed by Bloomberg ETF analysts.

iShares Ethereum Trust is currently registered in Delaware. For context, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust was similarly registered 7 days before its ETF application was filed with the SEC. details below. [announcement: I’m moving to @SynopticCom soon] pic.twitter.com/IYafIaxMzA – Summers Things (@SummersThings) 9 November 2023

The news raised optimistic expectations regarding a potential Ether spot ETF filing by $9 trillion asset manager BlackRock. The speculation follows BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust registry in Delaware in June 2023, a week ahead of their initial spot Bitcoin ETF filing. However, with no official statement from BlackRock, investors may have jumped to the gun, although the asset manager’s widespread influence in traditional finance leaves those betting against Ether’s success in an uncertain position.

Professional traders make bullish ETH bets using derivatives

To understand how professional traders are positioned after the amazing rally, one should analyze ETH derivatives metrics. Typically, Ether monthly futures trade at a 5%-10% annual premium to spot markets, indicating sellers demand additional money to defer settlement.

Ether 2 Month Futures Premium. Source: Levitas

Ether futures premiums jumped to 9.5% on November 9, reaching their highest level in more than a year and crossed the 5% neutral range on October 31. This change ended a two-month bearish period and low demand for leveraged longs. Post.

To assess whether the break above $2,000 has caused excessive optimism, traders should check out the Ether options markets. The delta 25% skewness rises above 7% when traders expect the price of Bitcoin to decline, while it typically falls below negative 7% during periods of euphoria.

Ether 30-day options 25% delta skew. Source: Levitas

Ether Options’ 25% delta skew shifted from neutral to bullish on October 31, and the current -13% skew is the lowest in 12 months, but far from being overly optimistic. Such healthy levels have been the norm for the past 9 days, meaning Ether investors were expecting bullish momentum.

There’s no doubt that Ether bulls got the upper hand regardless of the spot ETF narrative as ETH surged 24% between October 18 and November 8 before the BlackRock news. This price action reflects high demand for the Ethereum network, as reflected in the top decentralized applications (dApps) 30-day volume.

Ethereum Network DApp Volume Rank. Source: Daparadar

Nevertheless, there is some inconsistency with the growing optimism and demand for leverage using ether derivatives, when analyzing the broader cryptocurrency market structure, especially retail indicators.

Connected: Bitcoin ETF launch may be delayed by more than a month after SEC approval

Retail Indicators Point to Passive Demand for ETH and Cryptocurrencies

For starters, searches for “buy Ethereum”, “buy ETH” and “buy Bitcoin” on Google have remained steady over the past week.

Search trend for buy ether and cryptocurrency related terms. Source: Google Trends

One could argue that retail traders generally lag behind in the bullish race, typically entering the cycle a few days or weeks after hitting key price marks and 6-month highs. However, using stablecoins premium as a gauge for Chinese crypto retail trader activity has seen a decline in demand for the cryptocurrency.

The stablecoin premium measures the difference between China-based peer-to-peer USD Tether (USDT) trades and the United States dollar. Excessive buying demand puts pressure on the indicator above fair value at 100%, and during bear markets, market offers of Tether flood in, leading to discounts of 2% or more.

Tether (USDT) Peer-to-Peer vs USD/CNY. Source: OKEx

Currently, the Tether premium on OKEx is at 100.9%, indicating balanced demand from retail investors. This level contrasts with 102% from October 13, for example, before the crypto total market capitalization increased 30.6% by November 9. This suggests that Chinese investors have not yet presented excessive demand for fiat-to-coins. Crypto conversion using stablecoins.

In short, Ether’s rally above $2,000 appears to be driven by derivatives markets and hopes of spot ETF approval. A slowdown in retail demand is not necessarily an indicator of an imminent recovery. However, the hype surrounding BlackRock’s Ethereum Trust Registry, coupled with excessive leverage in ETH derivatives, raised concerns, putting the $2,000 support level to the test.

This article is for general information purposes and should not be construed as legal or investment advice. The views, opinions and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

