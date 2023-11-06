Ethereum price has surged and a surge towards $2,000 seems imminent

Ethereum price is rising above $1,850 against the US Dollar. ETH is outperforming Bitcoin and could climb further towards the $2,000 resistance.

Ethereum is gaining momentum towards the $2,000 level.

The price is trading above $1,850 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,870 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue to rise above the $1,920 and $1,950 levels.

Ethereum price outperforms Bitcoin

Ethereum remains in the positive zone above the $1,780 support zone. ETH started a fresh rise and was able to clear the $1,850 resistance, outperforming Bitcoin.

The price even reached above the $1,900 level. It traded to a new multi-week high at $1,912 and the price is now consolidating. It is now trading near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from the low of $1,781 to the high of $1,912.

Ethereum is now trading above $1,850 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,870 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,900 level. The first major resistance lies at $1,920. If ETH overcomes the $1,920 resistance, it could head towards the $1,950 barrier. Any further gains could open the door to a test of the $2,000 handle. The next major resistance is near $2,050, above which the price may rise to $2,120 levels.

Are dips limited in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,920 resistance, it could start a downside correction. On the downside, initial support lies near the $1,870 level or the trend line.

The next major support is $1,850 or the 100-hourly SMA. It is also close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from $1,781 low to $1,912 high. A drop below the $1,850 support level could trigger a bearish wave. In the described case, Ether may fall to the level of $1,780.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,850

Major resistance level – $1,920

source: www.newsbtc.com