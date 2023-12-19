Ethereum price has started rising again but can bulls turn it into a rally?

Ethereum price is recovering losses from the $2,120 support. ETH is up more than 3% and the price may gain momentum if it overcomes the $2,250 resistance.

Ethereum is rising above the $2,120 support zone.

The price is trading above $2,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,210 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could climb higher if it clears the $2,250 resistance zone.

Ethereum price started rising again

Ethereum price declined below the $2,150 level. ETH remained strong above the $2,120 level. A low was formed near $2,116 and the price started a new rise like Bitcoin.

It had moved above the $2,150 and $2,200 resistance levels. The price climbed above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the $2,332 high to $2,116 low. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,210 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is now trading above $2,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,250 level. It is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from the $2,332 high to $2,116 low.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance lies near the $2,280 level. A clear move above the $2,280 area could send the price to $2,330 levels. The next resistance lies at $2,400. Any more gains could initiate a wave towards the $2,550 level, above which Ethereum could rally and test the $2,750 area.

Another drop in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,250 resistance, it could start another decline. The initial support on the downside is near the $2,210 level or the 100-hour SMA.

The first major support could be the $2,200 area. A downside and close below $2,200 could trigger another major decline. In the mentioned case, Ether could reach the $2,120 support again. Any further losses in the coming days could push the price towards the $2,000 level.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,200

Major resistance level – $2,250

