Ethereum price correction in trouble? Here are the major barriers to new growth

Along with Bitcoin, the price of Ethereum also fell sharply. ETH is trading below $2,000, but it is still holding the key support at $1,920 and may attempt new gains.

Ethereum struggled to clear the $2,070 resistance and corrected lower.

The price is trading below $2,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,990 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

If the pair overcomes the $2,000 barrier, it could start a fresh rise.

Fresh rise in Ethereum price expected

Ethereum price failed to clear the $2,070 resistance and reacted with a decline. Like Bitcoin, ETH fell below the $2,000 support zone after Binance reported the deal.

Bears also pushed the price below the $1,950 support zone and the 100-hourly simple moving average. However, Ether remained above the $1,920 support zone. A low was formed near $1,930 and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher.

Ethereum has broken the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $2,068 to the $1,930 level. However, it is still below $2,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,990 area. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,990 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD. The first major resistance is near the $2,000 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,068 high to $1,930 level.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

A clear move above the $2,000 level could lead to a bullish move. The next resistance is near $2,070, above which the price may aim to move towards $2,120 levels. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,200 level.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,000 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $1,950 level.

The next major support is $1,930 or $1,920. The main support is still near $1,905. A fall below the $1,905 support level could lead to more losses. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,820 support zone in the near term.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bearish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,930

Major Resistance Level – $2,000

source: www.newsbtc.com