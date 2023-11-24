November 24, 2023
Ethereum price continues to form a bullish pattern, why ETH could extend its rally


Ethereum price rose above $2,050. ETH is now consolidating gains and may soon aim for another rally towards the $2,150 level.

  • Ethereum is consolidating and facing resistance near the $2,080 area.
  • The price is trading above $2,030 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $2,080 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could extend its rally if it clears the $2,080 and $2,090 resistance levels.

Ethereum price remains stable

Ethereum price started a strong rise above the $2,000 resistance zone. ETH outperformed Bitcoin yesterday by breaking above the $2,050 resistance zone. However, bulls faced hurdles near the $2,080 and $2,090 levels.

A high was formed near $2,092 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a small correction below the $2,060 level. The price dropped below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward wave from the $1,930 low to $2,092 high.

Ethereum is still well above $2,030 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,080 area. There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $2,080 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is near the $2,090 level. A clear move above the $2,090 level could send the price towards the $2,150 resistance zone. The next resistance is near $2,200, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,250 level. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,320 level.

Another drop in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,080 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,055 level and the triangle trend line.

The next key support is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from $2,010 low to $1,930 high to $2,092 high. Key support now lies at $1,975. A drop below the $1,975 support level could lead to more losses. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,930 support zone in the near term.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,055

Major resistance level – $2,080

source: www.newsbtc.com

