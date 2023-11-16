November 16, 2023
Ethereum price continues its bullish run – can bulls push ETH to $2,200?


Ethereum price remained strong and started a fresh rise above $2,000. The rise may continue if ETH clears the $2,075 resistance zone.

  • Ethereum is rising above the $2,000 support zone again.
  • The price is trading above $2,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $2,046 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could gain momentum if it clears the $2,075 resistance zone in the near term.

Ethereum price reclaims $2K

After recovering from the decline, Ethereum price found support near the $1,920 area. ETH traded at a low of $1,933 and started a new rise like Bitcoin recently. There was a clear move above the $1,950 and $1,975 resistance levels.

There was a close above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from the $2,118 high to $1,933 low. Ultimately, it closed above the key $2,000 resistance zone.

Ethereum is now trading above $2,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $2,046 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD. Immediate resistance is near the $2,075 area. It is near the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from the $2,118 high to $1,933 low.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance lies at $2,120. A close above the $2,120 resistance could trigger another strong rise. The first resistance is near $2,150, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,200 level. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,250 level.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,075 resistance or the $2,120 pivot level, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, initial support lies near the $2,045 level or the trend line.

The next key support is $2,025 or the 100-hour simple moving average. The main support is $2,000. A break below the $2,000 support level could trigger a sustained decline. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,920 support zone in the near term. Any further losses may require a drop to the $1,850 level.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,025

Major resistance level – $2,120

source: www.newsbtc.com

