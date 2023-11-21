Ethereum price clears hurdle – a strong case for more bullishness

Ethereum price started a new rise above the $1,950 resistance. ETH is consolidating and may aim to rise above the $2,070 resistance.

Ethereum remained stable and started a new rise above the $1,950 level.

The price is trading above $2,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,010 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue its upward move unless it breaks below the $1,985 support.

Ethereum price eyes more gains

After forming a base above the $1,900 level, Ethereum price started a nice rise. ETH was able to overcome the $1,950 and $1,960 resistance levels, like Bitcoin.

The price even climbed above the $2,000 level and the 100-hourly simple moving average. Furthermore, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,010 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD. A high was formed near $2,068 and the price is now consolidating gains.

It is trading below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent surge from low of $1,905 to high of $2,068. However, Ethereum is still above $2,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,050 area. The first major resistance is near the $2,070 level. A clear move above the $2,070 level could fuel a bullish move. The next resistance is near $2,120, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,200 level. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,250 level.

Are dips limited in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,070 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,000 level and the 100-hour simple moving average.

The next major support is $1,985 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rise from the $1,905 low to $2,068 high. The main support is $1,965. A drop below the $1,965 support level could lead to more losses. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,905 support zone in the near term.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,985

Major resistance level – $2,070

source: www.newsbtc.com