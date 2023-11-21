November 21, 2023
Ethereum price clears hurdle – a strong case for more bullishness


Ethereum price started a new rise above the $1,950 resistance. ETH is consolidating and may aim to rise above the $2,070 resistance.

  • Ethereum remained stable and started a new rise above the $1,950 level.
  • The price is trading above $2,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,010 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair may continue its upward move unless it breaks below the $1,985 support.

Ethereum price eyes more gains

After forming a base above the $1,900 level, Ethereum price started a nice rise. ETH was able to overcome the $1,950 and $1,960 resistance levels, like Bitcoin.

The price even climbed above the $2,000 level and the 100-hourly simple moving average. Furthermore, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,010 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD. A high was formed near $2,068 and the price is now consolidating gains.

It is trading below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent surge from low of $1,905 to high of $2,068. However, Ethereum is still above $2,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,050 area. The first major resistance is near the $2,070 level. A clear move above the $2,070 level could fuel a bullish move. The next resistance is near $2,120, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,200 level. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,250 level.

Are dips limited in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,070 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,000 level and the 100-hour simple moving average.

The next major support is $1,985 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rise from the $1,905 low to $2,068 high. The main support is $1,965. A drop below the $1,965 support level could lead to more losses. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,905 support zone in the near term.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,985

Major resistance level – $2,070

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Elon Musk is suing Media Matters for saying Ax placed ads next to pro-Nazi posts — and Texas AG Ken Paxton wants to get involved, too

Elon Musk is suing Media Matters for saying Ax placed ads next to pro-Nazi posts — and Texas AG Ken Paxton wants to get involved, too

November 21, 2023
Consumer group says Black Friday isn’t the cheapest time to shop

Consumer group says Black Friday isn’t the cheapest time to shop

November 21, 2023

You may have missed

Elon Musk is suing Media Matters for saying Ax placed ads next to pro-Nazi posts — and Texas AG Ken Paxton wants to get involved, too

Elon Musk is suing Media Matters for saying Ax placed ads next to pro-Nazi posts — and Texas AG Ken Paxton wants to get involved, too

November 21, 2023
Consumer group says Black Friday isn’t the cheapest time to shop

Consumer group says Black Friday isn’t the cheapest time to shop

November 21, 2023
BitgetTurns5 - In every era, there are people who look to the stars

Fintech startups to watch: Changing the business and financial landscape

November 21, 2023
Dfinity Foundation and SingularityNet join forces to promote decentralized AI on the Internet Computer blockchain

Dfinity Foundation and SingularityNet join forces to promote decentralized AI on the Internet Computer blockchain

November 21, 2023
Bill Gates advises you to read, watch and listen during the holidays.

Bill Gates advises you to read, watch and listen during the holidays.

November 21, 2023
Entrepreneur Jacobs et fusioner ceus Unités de Conseil aux Pouvoirs Publiques avec son rival amentum

Entrepreneur Jacobs et fusioner ceus Unités de Conseil aux Pouvoirs Publiques avec son rival amentum

November 21, 2023