Ethereum OG sets aside $100 million to invest in crypto, AI, and robotics

Early Ethereum investors Konstantin Lomashuk and Vasily Shapovalov are renewing their financial interests in new technologies with the “re-launching” of an investment firm called Cyber.Fund, which plans to invest $100 million of the founders’ capital. Is.

“This new $100 million fund will serve existing portfolio companies as well as support new projects and teams,” Cyber.Fund said in a post By X on Thursday. “Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open cybernetic economy by supporting entrepreneurs innovating in blockchain, AI, robotics, and adjacent technologies.”

Cyber.Fund is led by Konstantin Lomashuk and Vasily Shapovalov, both of whom say they invested in Ethereum in 2014. When asked why now, Lomashuk cited The Block as a center of inspiration for pursuing the development of these new technologies. “We believe we can accelerate technologies by investing capital,” Lomashuk said.

The $100 million investment firm is being funded entirely with capital from Cyber.Funds’ founders, a spokesperson said by email.

Although fresh capital flows into crypto and blockchain ventures have continued over the past year, the amount of money being invested has slowed significantly compared to the boom period. Meanwhile, investment in artificial intelligence has increased, fueled in part by interest in projects like ChatGPT.

Early Believers in Top Crypto Projects

According to Lomashuk, before this relaunch, Cyber.Fund was primarily active between 2014 and 2018. According to Thursday’s announcement, the firm not only made early investments in projects like Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot, and Solana, but also helped build Lido Finance and P2P. Lomashuk co-founded Lido Finance.

“Our aim is to create a more open, efficient and sustainable economy,” Cyber.Fund said in the post. “We believe that by working to accelerate the development, adoption, and ultimately decentralization of these technologies, the world will enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity.”

Cyber-Fund views the emergence of a “cybernetic” world as inevitable and sees blockchain, robotics and AI playing a key role in shaping this new paradigm.

“We invested in Ethereum and built staking to keep it censorship-resistant and decentralized,” Lomashuk said. Now, “instead of building we can invest in founders with similar values ​​to build open source [technologies] Good for humanity.”

