Ethereum has crossed the $2,200 mark for the first time since May 2022, indicating a notable price increase. This upward trend is reflected in several major NFT projects, such as DeGods, which has recorded double-digit percentage growth in the last 24 hours. Recent data indicates that the transaction volume of the Ethereum NFT market has reached $34.786 million, the highest since June 29, with Blur accounting for 80% and OpenSea only 18% of this activity.

Notable NFT projects like Puggy Penguin, Azuki, and Milady have seen substantial price increases, with Puggy Penguin setting a new high by rising more than 18% to 10 ETH. Golden Finance reported that the lowest price of Pudgy Penguin reached a record 9.66 ETH, a remarkable increase of 100% in 30 days.

These developments are important given the challenges facing the Ethereum NFT market in 2022. After a peak market capitalization of $19.1 billion in February 2022, the NFT market took a sharp dive due to the collapse of Terra Luna and FTX in May and November, respectively. By the end of November, the market cap had fallen to $2.2 billion, marking a sharp decline from its peak.

Ethereum NFTs: November Resurgence

Despite being an important component of the DApp industry, the market cap of the NFT market declined to $3.7 billion by the end of the year, representing a 60% decrease in USD value from the beginning of the year. However, it showed signs of recovery, with a 68% increase in value by November 2022, reaching $3.7 billion.

Ethereum’s NFT sales volume hit $950 million in February 2023, but NFT trading activity declined drastically due to overall bearish sentiments in the first and second quarters. NFT market capitalization peaked at $10 billion on February 20, but saw an 82% decline in sales volume on Ethereum between February and October. November proved to be a turning point, seeing a resurgence in NFT trading, with Ethereum-minted NFTs recording a sales volume of $348.61 million – the first month-on-month increase since February.

Source: www.tronweekly.com