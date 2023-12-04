December 4, 2023
Ethereum NFT fever resumes as transaction volume reaches million


Ethereum has crossed the $2,200 mark for the first time since May 2022, indicating a notable price increase. This upward trend is reflected in several major NFT projects, such as DeGods, which has recorded double-digit percentage growth in the last 24 hours. Recent data indicates that the transaction volume of the Ethereum NFT market has reached $34.786 million, the highest since June 29, with Blur accounting for 80% and OpenSea only 18% of this activity.

Notable NFT projects like Puggy Penguin, Azuki, and Milady have seen substantial price increases, with Puggy Penguin setting a new high by rising more than 18% to 10 ETH. Golden Finance reported that the lowest price of Pudgy Penguin reached a record 9.66 ETH, a remarkable increase of 100% in 30 days.

These developments are important given the challenges facing the Ethereum NFT market in 2022. After a peak market capitalization of $19.1 billion in February 2022, the NFT market took a sharp dive due to the collapse of Terra Luna and FTX in May and November, respectively. By the end of November, the market cap had fallen to $2.2 billion, marking a sharp decline from its peak.

Ethereum NFTs: November Resurgence

Despite being an important component of the DApp industry, the market cap of the NFT market declined to $3.7 billion by the end of the year, representing a 60% decrease in USD value from the beginning of the year. However, it showed signs of recovery, with a 68% increase in value by November 2022, reaching $3.7 billion.

Ethereum’s NFT sales volume hit $950 million in February 2023, but NFT trading activity declined drastically due to overall bearish sentiments in the first and second quarters. NFT market capitalization peaked at $10 billion on February 20, but saw an 82% decline in sales volume on Ethereum between February and October. November proved to be a turning point, seeing a resurgence in NFT trading, with Ethereum-minted NFTs recording a sales volume of $348.61 million – the first month-on-month increase since February.

Source: www.tronweekly.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Study finds spinal cord aging linked to enzyme

Study finds spinal cord aging linked to enzyme

December 4, 2023
Bitcoin price surge to $42,000 driven by spot volume, not BTC futures liquidations

Bitcoin price surge to $42,000 driven by spot volume, not BTC futures liquidations

December 4, 2023

You may have missed

Study finds spinal cord aging linked to enzyme

Study finds spinal cord aging linked to enzyme

December 4, 2023
Bitcoin price surge to $42,000 driven by spot volume, not BTC futures liquidations

Bitcoin price surge to $42,000 driven by spot volume, not BTC futures liquidations

December 4, 2023

Insight-Western start-ups want to break China’s grip on rare earth refining

December 4, 2023
Dianne Francis: Canada is in deep economic crisis

Dianne Francis: Canada is in deep economic crisis

December 4, 2023
4 Little-Known Ways to Save Money on DoorDash Delivery

4 Little-Known Ways to Save Money on DoorDash Delivery

December 4, 2023

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Consider Starting a Podcast

December 4, 2023