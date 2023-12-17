Ethereum Network: ETH bulls break a key resistance level

The Ethereum community has approved ERC-3643 as a standard for compliant tokens of real-world assets. The proposal has undergone formal review, discussion, and consensus within the Ethereum community, similar to the process used to establish ERC-20 and other popular standards in the past.

What are the features of ERC-3643?

The alphanumeric code known as ERC-3643 helps manage RWAs, facilitate payment systems, and run loyalty programs. It verifies users’ eligibility for tokens through a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) framework, which provides anonymous but verifiable credentials.

The approved standard was proposed in 2021 and is built on top of ERC-20. It includes two separate permission layers to increase security and compliance. The first layer focuses on the identity and eligibility of the transaction recipient.

This helps to use the ERC-734/-735 standards to verify whether the required claims on identity are present. Later, they are certified by trusted claim issuers.

Asset tokenization converts the value of an asset into digital tokens on a blockchain or distributed ledger, increasing liquidity, speeding up settlements and providing transparency and access across different markets. It can be used for fractional trading of real estate, art, financial assets and intellectual property.

The second layer of tokenization imposes global restrictions on the token itself, such as limits on daily token volume and the maximum number of token holders, ensuring controlled and regulated token circulation.

Technical analysis and prediction of ETH coin price

ETH/USDT chart by Tradingview (daily time frame)

JPMorgan analysts predict that a potential network upgrade for Ethereum could have a bullish impact on the crypto market next year. In his crypto outlook for 2024, he believes Ethereum will outperform Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and gain market share. The current support levels for ETH coin price are $1,783 and $1,567.

He added that, although he is cautious about the overall crypto markets in the coming years, the upcoming upgrade, known as “protodunksharding,” will help Ethereum reduce transaction costs and increase the number of transactions per second. Could. However, if that happens, there are two key resistances at the top of $2398 and $2956 where the bears will be active. As long as the bulls can hold above the first support, the ETH coin price prediction is bullish.

conclusion

The Ethereum community has approved ERC-3643 as a standard for asset tokenization. JPMorgan analysts predict Ethereum will outperform Bitcoin and other cryptos in 2024.

technical level

Support Level: $1,783 and $1,567.

$1,783 and $1,567. Resistance Level: $2398 and $2956

Disclaimer

Adarsh ​​Singh is a true connoisseur of DeFi and blockchain technologies who left his job at a "Big 4" multinational finance firm to pursue crypto and NFT trading full-time. With an MBA from a reputed B-school, he has a strong background in finance. He dives deep into these innovative fields, uncovering their complexities. Uncovering hidden gems, be it coins, tokens or NFTs, is his expertise. NFTs generate keen interest for him, and his creative analysis of NFTs opens up fascinating stories. He strives to bring decentralized digital assets to the masses.

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com