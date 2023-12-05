Ethereum Metaverse game immortalizes rapper 'The Notorious B.I.G.' – Cryptosaurus

In partnership with Warner Music Group and the late rapper’s estate, the Ethereum Metaverse has formally embraced the legacy of Notorious B.I.G. with the launch of an exciting new experience.

Hip-hop enthusiasts will soon be able to play a unique video game experience thanks to the release of The Sandbox, a decentralized virtual gaming universe from Animoca Brands and Warner Music Group.

The Notorious Big Metaverse Legacy: 1990s Nostalgia, Interactive Adventures

“Breakin’ Big” takes players to a neighborhood where the Notorious Big is the dominant figure, paying homage to side-scrolling video games of the 1990s.

In addition to the Ethereum Metaverse game, WMG intends to provide a set of avatars that users can access through The Sandbox. This is the rapper’s most recent attempt at a postmortem metaverse endeavor.

Players can participate in a variety of missions, such as assisting the online Brooklyn community or going up against avatars who stand in for BIG’s competitors. This interactive element encourages participation and makes it easy for players to follow an engaging story.

The Notorious B.I.G. is considered one of the most respected hip-hop singers of all time, and Sébastien Bourget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, is grateful to be a part of his lasting legacy. With this statement they express their gratitude for their collaboration with Warner Music Group.

“I’m excited for our players to explore a rich Brooklyn environment with an arcade-inspired experience we’ve never done before. Borget said, “Fans will interact with Biggie in entirely new ways as they immerse themselves in ’90s nostalgia.”

Ethereum and the Metaverse: Ikons Joins Biggie Smalls in the Voxel Universe

The voxel-style Ethereum metaverse game features likenesses of legends including Steve Aoki, Elvis Presley, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, and the Notorious B.I.G. All of these individuals have either created experiences or contributed their likenesses to the game.

Biggie’s estate previously revealed The Brook, another Biggie-themed metaverse area, and created NFTs inspired by the famous artist last year.

WMG and Sueco announced a collaboration to develop the sandbox’s first music-themed environment in 2022. The experience, “Split Personalities”, was one of the top three most popular on the platform that year. Sandbox signed their first contract with a major music label with that arrangement.

One of the decentralized virtual worlds that is causing a recent surge in demand for virtual real estate is The Sandbox. It has partnerships with major brands such as Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, The Smurfs, and Atari.

