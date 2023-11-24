November 24, 2023
In a notable progress towards increasing Ethereum’s scalability, Ethereum Layer 2 Blast has made its debut in Early Access mode. With substantial financial backing of $20 million from investors such as Standard Crypto and Paradigm, Blast aims to establish the platform as a leader in Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, offering an innovative native yield model.

Announces more than $40 million in additional funding support

Leading the charge is Tyshaun Roquere, affectionately known as “Pacman,” who is famous for creating the NFT marketplace Blur. Pacman is now leading the development of both Blur and Blast, and has announced an additional $40 million in funding to strengthen the broader Blur ecosystem, including Layer 2 applications dedicated to NFTs.

Blast Total Value Locked hits massive $109 million milestone

Despite being in its early stages, BLAST has quickly gained attention within the crypto community. LookOnChain data shows that BLAST’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has crossed an impressive figure of $109 million. Notable transactions include Blast_L2 depositing 45,654 $ETH ($91 million) into #Lido, converting the stablecoin into $18 million DAI, and later depositing it into #Maker.

final thoughts

An X post from Blast revealed a significant increase in community engagement, welcoming 23,368 new users within the last 24 hours. This influx underlines the attractiveness of the project and establishes Blast as a dynamic player in Ethereum’s ongoing scalability narrative.

As the Ethereum Layer 2 blast gathers momentum and captures user interest, the crypto community eagerly anticipates its impact on strengthening Ethereum’s scalability and contributing to the development of the broader blockchain ecosystem.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before purchasing any cryptocurrency or investing in any service.

