Ethereum is showing a bearish falling wedge pattern, how low can the price go?

Ethereum has followed the general trend of Bitcoin over the past few weeks and as the asset fell from its 2023 peak, the price of ETH also fell. Following this drop in price, a worrying pattern known as the Falling Wedge Pattern has appeared on the ETH charts. This was brought to light by crypto analyst Alan Santana, who painted a grim picture of what this could mean for Ethereum.

In an analysis posted on the Trading View website, Alan Santana points out that the presence of this falling wedge pattern is not a good sign for the price of Ethereum. Apparently, the ETH chart had formed a perfect rising wave which was finally broken by the bearish wave. Noting this, crypto analysts point out that it shows that Ethereum’s price is moving in a “normal but sharp correction” along with the rest of the crypto market.

Crypto analysts also support their analysis with the Ethereum Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator. In the chart shared by the analyst, a clear downtrend is seen in the MACD on the daily chart, which reinforces the increasing bearish pressure on ETH.

Furthermore, a clear decline is also seen using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily charts. The RSI has clearly already lost its trend line support and is now moving below 50. The simple fact suggests a turn towards the bearish direction for the cryptocurrency.

Santana explains that these indicators show that the downside bias is strong, especially since it has already seen a double-top pattern. “Volumes continue to decline, the calm before the storm. Slowly, slowly down… nothing happening, everything is good then boom!’ The analyst has warned.

Price Target for ETH Bearish Formation

From the chart posted in the analysis, the crypto analyst expects at least a 20% decline for Ethereum after the double-top formation. Now, the chart shows a double top formation when the asset price briefly touched the $2,400 level last week.

After that, expectations quickly moved in the opposite direction and as the formation unfolded, the crypto analyst is projecting a drop to at least $1,800 from here. If further declines occur, Santana expects further declines to end around $1,600.

Ethereum price is still trading around $2,200 at the time of writing, which shows that bearish pressure is still increasing. If it breaks from here, Santana’s prediction could prove correct and the price of ETH could fall back to mid-October levels.

