‘Ethereum is programmed to reach $10,000’: Analyst gives 11 reasons bitcoinist.com

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is the crypto token in focus as this crypto analyst has eleven reasons why it is “programmed” to reach $10,000. Interestingly, one of the reasons he cited has been one of the major talking points in the Ethereum ecosystem recently.

Why will Ethereum “easily” reach $10,000?

In a post on his This has been a major discussion topic, even though the number of ETH destroyed is exceeding the number of ETH issued.

This is undoubtedly a positive sign for the ecosystem, as it is common knowledge that token burning can have an impact on the value of tokens still in circulation. Meanwhile Ethereum’s EIP-1559 protocol has been credited for this current deflationary state as increased transaction fees have caused more ETH to be burned.

This significant increase in transaction fees has always been a major downside to using Ethereum. However, things may soon change as transaction fees are expected to reduce significantly with the EIP4844 upgrade on the horizon. Altcoin Daily reports that there is another reason why ETH will definitely reach $10,000. More users can then be added.

Ethereum’s layer-2 networks are also continuing to flourish as network activity increases across these blockchains. The analyst believes that the success of these layer-2 networks will also influence ETH’s rise to $10,000. More layer-2 networks and DApps are expected to be built on top of the Ethereum network. This is another reason why $10,000 Ethereum is “programmed”.

ETH price continues to trade in a tight range. Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

Everything is bullish about ETH

Bitcoinist reported in September how Ethereum has generated over $10 billion in revenue in 7 years. This was all the more impressive, considering that ETH achieved this milestone faster than top technology companies. Ethereum’s profitability is another reason why Altcoin Daily believes that ETH reaching $10,000 will not be a problem.

ETH enjoyed an impressive ride in the last bullish period, reaching an all-time high of $4,891. Ethereum’s DeFi landscape was heavily credited as the reason for the surge. As for ETH rising to $10,000, crypto analysts are also betting on that to have a big impact, as they noted that there are now higher yields and higher staking ratios.

In 2022, Ethereum transitioned from a proof-of-consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake. Some key metrics so far have shown that this move has been disastrous for ETH. However, Altcoin Daily says the fact that Ethereum is more energy efficient is another bullish indicator for ETH’s journey to $10,000. In his opinion, the fact that there is no longer any selling pressure from miners also plays a role.

Finally, Altcoin Daily highlighted ETH as an “SEC secured commodity,” which is one of the factors that makes the path to $10,000 very possible. After approving the Bitcoin spot ETF, the SEC is also expected to approve the pending Ethereum spot ETF. He believes that this is another event that will impact Ethereum’s rapid growth.

Featured image from WIRED, charts from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com