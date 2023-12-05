Ethereum is “hilarious” at $2,200; Is A 10X coming?

Crypto investor Ryan Sean Adams argued Ethereum (ETH)’s current valuation of around $2,200 on December 4 is almost “hilarious” given the strengthening on-chain activity and the role of blockchain in the sector.

Venture Capitalist: This is why Ethereum is grossly undervalued

Adams cited data such as the first smart contract platform generating billions annually in “gas” fees, which is transitioning to become deflationary after the merger in September 2021, and more than one million validators staking as rewards. Have placed a bet of earning more than 5%. Additionally, the venture capitalist pointed to the potential for a spot Ethereum ETF to be approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the long run.

For now, two of the world’s most prominent traditional finance players, BlackRock and Fidelity, have applied to issue these derivative products. Although the SEC has not yet approved any spot crypto ETFs, the agency will likely authorize one or multiple as early as the first quarter of 2024.

Overall, the crypto market expects any spot ETF including Ethereum to attract billions of institutional capital. Beyond external factors like the SEC and ETFs, Adams also pointed to the growing demand for mainnet block space from the many layer-2 solutions running off-chain rollups in parallel to Ethereum.

ETH value is derived from on-chain activities

According to L2Beat, the total value locked (TVL) of Ethereum layer-2 solutions exceeds $14.9 billion, with the most prominent platforms, Arbitrum One, OP mainnet, Starknet, and Base, commanding billions and processing thousands of transactions daily. We do. Over the past week, Adams observed that the leading layer-2 rollups were the top 10 consumers of the Ethereum block space.

Comparing Ethereum using traditional metrics like the price-earnings (P/E) ratio, which favors technology companies like Amazon and Zoom, Adams suggested that Ethereum’s upside in this cycle is almost mathematically inevitable.

Based on the above factors the venture capitalist believes Ethereum could potentially 10x, bringing the coin to over $22,000 per coin. Nevertheless, investors cannot accurately predict how long the market will remain “irrational”, much less undervalue the second most valuable coin.

In response, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams agreed that Ethereum’s fundamentals will drive appreciation. Still, the founder thinking As Ryan Sean Adams points out, Ethereum does not get its strength from speculative characteristics. The founder of Uniswap is confident that demand for active protocols launching on the mainnet and competition for scarce block space will directly drive prices up.

According to Ultra Sound Money, Uniswap helps Ethereum burn the most coins. In the last month alone, Uniswap took 14,900 ETH out of circulation, helping the network become more deflationary.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com