The Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO), which took place in 2014, represents one of the most significant events in the history of the cryptocurrency. Since the network did not begin minting tokens autonomously, the ICO event allowed early investors and enthusiasts to deposit ETH, which is currently the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

The latest on-chain data shows that one of the ICO participants has been active for the first time in more than eight years, and is transferring its pre-mined reserves of Ether tokens to different addresses on Saturday, October 21. Is.

Ethereum ICO participant wakes up from hibernation

According to blockchain data tracker LookOnChain, the address, which was part of Ethereum Genesis, initially received 2,000 ETH eight years ago. At that time, Ether tokens were purchased for $620 at an ICO price of $0.31 per token. On Saturday, the ETH token in question changed wallets for the first time.

The wallet holding the pre-mined reserves of ETH was inactive for exactly 8.2 years (July 2015). Thanks to the rapid growth of Ethereum and the entire crypto market, the value of these holdings has grown to approximately $3.2 million at the current price.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LookOnChain highlighted that the ICO participant transferred Ethereum tokens to four different addresses. Approximately 500 Ether tokens were sent to each address, with transaction minutes varying.

It remains to be seen whether the wallet owner is preparing to sell tokens, sell stakes on the network, or make other transactions. However, in the event of a selloff, the price of ETH may experience momentary downward pressure.

Large transfers from early ICO participants are not exactly a common occurrence, but there have already been a few similar transactions in 2023. Notably, an ICO participant transferred $116 million worth of pre-mined ETH to a Kraken exchange address in July.

ETH Price Overview

At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum is $1,605, representing a 0.7% decline over the past day. This comes after a week in which ETH’s value showed signs of improvement, recording a 3.8% price increase over the past seven days.

The past week was mainly dominated by Bitcoin’s optimistic performance and false news of spot ETF approval. However, this positive performance by BTC ultimately impacted the broader cryptocurrency market, including the price of Ethereum.

Ethereum price hovers around $1,600 on daily time frame. Source: ETHUSDT chart on TradingView

