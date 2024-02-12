Ethereum gas prices hit 8-month high due to ERC-404 craze

Ethereum gas fees have increased rapidly recently following the introduction of the ERC-404 token standard. This new token standard allows the creation of “semi-fungible” tokens that combine the features of both fungible (like ERC-20) and non-fungible (like ERC-721) tokens.

The ERC-404 token standard enables unique use cases such as fractionalized NFTs and dynamic token supply.

Gas fees on the Ethereum network surged to levels not seen since May 2023. On February 9, 2024, the average transaction cost on Ethereum was 70 gwei (~$60).

About ERC-404

ERC-404 is an experimental Ethereum standard created by the Pandora team that combines the features of convertible tokens with those of non-fungible tokens. The result is a new type of token called a ‘semi-fungible’ token.

The token standard works by linking each issued token to an NFT.

Pandora, original ERC-404

Pandora was the first project to use the ERC-404 standard and has a total supply of 8,000 tokens. Each token is tied to a unique NFT from a collection of 8,000 digital artworks. The artifacts are stored on IPFS, a decentralized file storage system, which can be accessed on the Pandora website.

Users can trade, transfer, and burn their tokens at any time while retaining ownership of the underlying NFT. Users can also swap their tokens for different NFTs within the same collection, creating a dynamic and customizable token supply.

Pandora Statistics – Coingeco

ERC-404 offers several advantages over existing token standards, such as:

fractionation : ERC-404 enables users to hold a fraction of an NFT, rather than purchasing the entire thing. This lowers the barrier to entry for NFT collectors and investors and creates new possibilities for NFT valuation and liquidity.

: ERC-404 enables users to hold a fraction of an NFT, rather than purchasing the entire thing. This lowers the barrier to entry for NFT collectors and investors and creates new possibilities for NFT valuation and liquidity. Interoperability : ERC-404 is compatible with the existing ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards, meaning that ERC-404 tokens can be used in any platform or protocol that supports these standards, such as decentralized exchanges, Loan Platform and NFT Marketplace.

: ERC-404 is compatible with the existing ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards, meaning that ERC-404 tokens can be used in any platform or protocol that supports these standards, such as decentralized exchanges, Loan Platform and NFT Marketplace. innovation:ERC-404 is an innovative and experimental token standard that opens new avenues for creativity and exploration in the crypto sector. ERC-404 can be used to create new types of NFTs, such as dynamic, interactive, or generative, as well as new types of tokenomics, such as deflationary, inflationary, or elastic.

Despite these benefits, the impact on mainnet Ethereum is like weeds engulfing a crop. Extremely high gas fees make the Ethereum mainnet unusable for general crypto users (which are the majority).

”Ctrl”, one of the Pandora developers, said that the team is working on a solution to reduce gas fees by approximately 300% to 400% to promote wider adoption and integration of the protocol.

Source: www.blockzeit.com