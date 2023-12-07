Ethereum Gas Fees Are Too High: Here Are Some Social Media Reactions – Cryptosaurus

Ethereum gas fee is something that all users must pay to perform any task on the Ethereum blockchain. for gas Ethereum ETH/USD is measured in GigaWei which is equal to 10^9 Wei.

In January 2022, a media reporter spoke to X and said, “Ethereum gas fees are like raising the price of Uber. You’d have to be drunk to not notice how bad they are.

Instances when gas charges increased/decreased: There have been many instances when Ethereum gas fees have increased or decreased. In October 2023, Ethereum gas fees saw a new low due to a decline in activity on DeFi, NFTs, and various Telegram bots.

Top gas spenders, including Binance and Coinbase, as well as layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, spent 30% less week-over-week in mid-October, Decrypt reports.

The major drop in Ethereum gas fees occurred after the network moved to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, known as Ethereum 2.0. This led to the replacement of the energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model and the introduction of staking.

Ethereum now reports a remarkable 99.9% reduction in energy consumption.

In the last week of September, Binance saw a 1,900% increase in Ethereum gas fees due to inactive wallets being activated. The Binance-affiliated wallet, known as Binance 14, has increased its fees from 15 to around 300 Gwei in line with the sudden increase in transactions.

A transaction involving a new NFT project is said to take place on December 1, 2023 buterin card This accounted for approximately 13% of the total Ethereum network gas fees within three hours, Crypto News reports. Based on EtherScan data, this exceeds the fees received from Uniswap universal router addresses and Tether public addresses.

Buterin Cards project aims to release 2,015 NFTs as tribute to Ethereum blockchain co-founder vitalik buterin,

With the increase in gas fees, users have been attracted to alternative layer-1 blockchains like BNB Chain, Solana, and Cardano as they boast of lower fees and faster transactions.

Social Media Memes on Ethereum Gas Fees Social media users have always been vocal about developments, problems, and solutions in the crypto industry.

an x user, Drew AustinSaid, “I sometimes have no idea why Ethereum is adopted, the gas fee for sending a small amount to another wallet or buying a cheap NFT is higher than the cost of the money or NFT I am transferring. It’s kind of crazy that we’re still using it.”

And a x user Said, if someone here is good at making budget then I can take his help.

Rent- $1900

Groceries- $350

Insurance- $200

Ethereum Gas Fee – $31000

Gas- $300

please help my family is dying

etherscore, “The market is green, now is the time to improve your on-chain reputation before gas fees become unaffordable,” the Web3 reputation system said.

RezUnique Says, “#Crypto is really cool. I just paid $27.06 worth of @Ethereum gas fees to send $16 worth of #USDT 🙂 What happened to low gas fees with PoS? I think @VitalikButerin is still running his little scam. Death to $ETH.”

rect fencer One picture meme says it all:

Gas fees on Ethereum in one year: pic.twitter.com/NmSmbLjQNY

