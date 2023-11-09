Ethereum gaming sidechain Ronin is on fire, why? – Cryptosaurus

Summary

Ronin Network, known as the Ethereum sidechain behind Axie Infinity, has seen a significant increase in activity following the launch of a game called Pixel.

The number of active wallet addresses on Ronin has tripled in recent days, reaching approximately 70,000 daily active wallet users.

Ronin’s native token, RON, has seen an increase of 13% in the last 24 hours and 59% in the last 30 days.

Ronin is best known as the Ethereum sidechain network behind Axie Infinity, the play-to-earn monster battle game that headlined the NFT gaming boom in 2021. But now Ronin is turning attention to other games, and network activity is increasing after last week’s launch of a game called Pixels.

According to data, the number of active wallet addresses on Ronin has tripled in recent days Shared by Alex Swanevik on Twitter, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Nansen. As of early Wednesday, the number of daily active wallet users on the platform has increased from 20,000 to nearly 70,000.

Meanwhile, Ronin’s native token RON is on the rise, up 13% over the past 24 hours to its current price of around $0.68, according to data from CoinGecko. RON is up 37% over the past week and 59% over the past 30 days, although other gaming tokens have also seen substantial growth in recent weeks.

Pixel, which was previously on Ethereum scaling network Polygon before transferring to Ronin, officially launched on the Axie Network on October 31. The game recreates the vibe of a classic 16-bit RPG adventure, allowing players to navigate a pixel art world while interacting. with each other, farming the land, playing mini-games and earning token rewards.

It allows holders of certain NFT profile picture (PFP) collections to use their avatars in the game, which is compatible with projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptodz.

Ronin, developed by Axie Infinity creator Sky Mavis, has added additional games to the Ethereum scaling network, including The Machines Arena, Zoids Wild Arena, and the CyberKongz Play and Collect game.

Ronin Network experienced a $622 million hack of its Ethereum bridge in March 2022, which the US Treasury later attributed to the notorious North Korean state-sponsored Lazarus hacking group. Sky Mavis eventually returned the stolen funds to users and recovered approximately 10% of the stolen funds through centralized exchanges.

Axie Infinity tokens have also seen their prices surge in recent weeks, with governance token AXS surging 42% over the past 30 days to a current price above $6.00, while reward token SLP has surged 71% in that period to above $6.00. Price has been reached. $0.002 per token.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech