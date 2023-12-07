Ethereum Experienced a Huge Increase in Gas Fees: Find out the Reason

Ethereum’s average gas price has risen to 55.3 Gwei this month, nearly doubling in a month and reaching its highest point since mid-May this year.

Ethereum is trading at $2,230, up 10% from last week and 81.3% from last year, making it the second most popular crypto behind Bitcoin.

Ethereum gas fee increase

Ethereum gas fees have increased over the past month, as an analysis on Dune has shown. In October 2023, Ethereum experienced a significant reduction in gas fees, reaching a new low. The decline was attributed to decreased activity in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and various Telegram bots.

Major gas spenders, including industry giants like Binance and Coinbase and layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, reduced their spending by 30% in mid-October.

However, on December 1, the launch of the Buterin Card NFT collection led to a 13% increase in gas fees on the Ethereum network. Transactions associated with this collection accumulated a total of 318.31 ETH in fees over the past 24 hours, equivalent to $665,670.

Specifically, according to EtherScan data, within three hours, transactions associated with the Buterin Card NFT project contributed more than 13% of the total Ethereum network gas fees charged by Uniswap universal router addresses and Tether public addresses. crossed.

Ethereum gas fees are fluctuating

Ethereum gas fees decreased substantially following the network’s transition to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism implemented through Ethereum 2.0.

It moved away from the energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, introduced staking and resulted in a significant 99.9% reduction in energy consumption.

Ethereum’s gas fees have consistently reflected network demand throughout its history. In particular, during the initial coin offering (ICO) boom in 2017 and the decentralized finance (DeFi) explosion in 2020, Ethereum experienced unprecedented congestion. Increased demand during these periods resulted in significant increases in gas fees, forcing users to pay sometimes exorbitant amounts to guarantee faster processing of their transactions.

