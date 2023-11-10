Ethereum (ETH) fees rise to ridiculous levels again

Arman Shirinyan

Ethereum sees another congestion episode, with network fees dropping drastically

Transaction fees can serve as an important indicator of network activity and congestion. Recently, Ethereum, the blockchain at the center of the DeFi and NFT revolutions, has increased its fees to a level that many users find excessive. This increase in gas fees has several implications for the network and its users.

As the network becomes clogged with transactions, users have to pay higher fees to have their transactions prioritized by miners. Currently, the Ethereum network is experiencing so much congestion that the average gas fee has reached 226 GWh, while the high fee has reached 227 GWh.

This increase in fees has a direct impact on the cost of network operations. Simple token swaps can cost more than $160, while more complex contract interactions, such as those involved in NFT sales, can exceed $270. These costs become prohibitive for small transactions, effectively pricing out a significant portion of the user base.

For developers and projects, these high fees can stifle innovation and slow the development of new applications, as testing and deployment become more expensive.

Higher fees impact the broader market, which impacts the price of Ethereum. While higher fees may indicate healthy demand for block space, they may also lead to a decrease in network activity as users and developers seek more cost-effective alternatives. This could create a negative feedback loop, where less activity reduces the network value and could potentially have a negative impact on the price of ETH.

Furthermore, these fees can slow down the overall growth of the network. The high cost of transactions on Ethereum makes it less competitive compared to other blockchains that offer lower fees. Users and developers can move to these alternative platforms, which can provide similar functionalities at a fraction of the cost.

