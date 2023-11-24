Ethereum conquers $2,100: On-chain data paves the way to $2,400

Ethereum has breached the $2,100 level during the past day, and if on-chain data is anything to go by, a rally to new yearly highs should be “easy”.

Ethereum faces no major on-chain resistance at higher levels

an analyst in a Post Ethereum has broken through a key on-chain resistance zone with its recent price rally, it was reported on X. On-chain resistance and support levels are defined based on the density of investors who bought at them.

The reason behind this is how investor psychology works. For any investor, their cost basis is an important level, so whenever the price retests it, they pay special attention and may be motivated to make some kind of move.

A holder who was at a loss before the retest may be inclined towards selling, as they may fear that the cryptocurrency will fall below it again, so exiting at break-even would at least mean that They will avoid harm.

Similarly, an investor may decide to accumulate more if they were previously in profit, as they will see this same level as a profitable point of entry into the asset.

Now, here is a chart that shows what Ethereum prices are looking like around the current price in terms of the density of investors who share there based on their cost:

It seems that the above levels do not host the cost basis for so many investors Source: @ali_charts on X

As shown in the graph above, Ethereum’s price range between $1,982 and $2,044 holds the cost base for approximately 1.67 million addresses that received 38.73 million ETH at these levels.

Naturally, the more investors share their cost basis within a specific range, the stronger the reaction will be felt when the price retests due to the above buy/sell effects.

Thus, this range will be an important area for the cryptocurrency to be thick for investors. Since Ethereum has already surpassed this zone and gained some distance into it with its latest break, this range may now play the role of support.

Ethereum has this strong support zone, while at the same time, there is no major resistance zone above, as is evident from the chart. This ideal setup means that, in theory, ETH should not have much trouble reaching the $2,426 level.

one more analyst also noted how Ethereum has seen negative exchange netflows since the beginning of the month. Here Exchange Netflow is an indicator that tracks the net amount of ETH exiting or entering the wallets of all centralized exchanges.

The value of the indicator has recently been negative. Source: @C__thumbs up

Net outflows have exceeded $1 billion during this period, a potential sign that significant buying is taking place in the sector. This certainly promotes the idea that ETH could seek new yearly highs soon.

eth price

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at around $2,100, up 9% in the past week.

ETH has been rising for the last few days. Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Featured image by Bastian Riccardi on Unsplash.com, chart from Tradingview.com, IntoTheBlock.com

