November 13, 2023
Ethereum bulls keep up the pressure, why the rally isn't over yet


Ethereum price continued to rise and surpassed the $2,000 resistance. ETH is consolidating above $2,000 and could start a fresh rise towards $2,120.

  • Ethereum climbed above the $2,000 and $2,050 levels before declining.
  • The price is trading above $2,020 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key descending channel forming with support near $2,000 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • If the pair clears the $2,085 resistance zone in the near term, it could start a fresh rise.

Ethereum price finds support

Last week, we saw a strong rise in Ethereum above the $2,000 level. ETH outperformed Bitcoin and cleared several hurdles near the $2,050 level.

It traded at a new multi-week high of $2,137 before correcting downwards. The price dropped below the $2,080 level. It was an upward move below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of $1,906 to the high of $2,137.

Ethereum is still trading above $2,020 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key descending channel forming with support near $2,000 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,060 level and the channel zone. The next major resistance lies at $2,085, above which the price may gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to the $2,120 resistance. The next major resistance is near $2,150, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,200 level.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,085 resistance, it may continue to move lower. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,025 level and the 100-hour simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $1,906 to high $2,137.

The next key support is $2,000 and the channel area. A break below the $2,000 support level could trigger a bearish move. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,930 support zone in the near term. Any further losses may require a drop to the $1,850 level.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bearish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,000

Major resistance level – $2,085

