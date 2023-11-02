November 2, 2023
Ethereum bulls keep up the pressure, why the rally could soon reach $2,000


Ethereum price climbed above the $1,850 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and may soon climb to the $2,000 resistance.

  • Ethereum is slowly rising above the $1,850 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading above $1,820 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key descending channel with resistance near $1,818 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair is showing bullish signs and a possible move towards the $2,000 resistance.

Ethereum price target is higher

Ethereum formed a base above the $1,780 level and started a steady rise like Bitcoin recently. ETH gained momentum above the $1,820 resistance zone.

A key descending channel was broken with resistance near $1,818 on the hourly charts. This fueled the bullish move and pushed the price above the key barrier at $1,850. The price is trading at a new multi-week high of $1,875 and is currently consolidating gains.

Ethereum is now trading above $1,820 and the 100-hour simple moving average. It is also above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent surge from the $1,784 low to $1,875 high.

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,875 level. If ETH overcomes the $1,875 resistance, it could resume a sustained rise and test $1,920. The next major resistance is near $1,950, above which the price may rise to the $2,0000 level.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

Any further gains may require a move towards the $2,050 level. In the mentioned case, the price may even rise to the level of $2,120.

Are dips limited in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,875 resistance, it could start a correction to the downside. On the downside, initial support is near the $1,850 level.

The next major support is $1,820 or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent rise from the low of $1,784 to the high of $1,875. Key support is now forming near the $1,800 level and the 100-hourly simple moving average. A drop below the $1,800 support level could trigger a bearish wave. In the described case, Ether may fall to the level of $1,750.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,820

Major resistance level – $1,875

source: www.newsbtc.com

