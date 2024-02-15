Ethereum bulls keep up the pressure, why ETH could test $3K soon

Ethereum price is bullishly rising above the $2,700 support. ETH remains supported and looks for further gains towards the $3,000 resistance.

Ethereum is consolidating gains above the $2,770 support area.

The price is trading above $2,780 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $2,700 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue to move towards the $3,000 resistance zone.

Ethereum price remains in a strong uptrend

Ethereum price remained well bid above the $2,650 level. ETH closed above the $2,700 barrier to move into positive territory like Bitcoin. The bulls were able to push the price above the $2,750 and $2,800 levels.

A new multi-week high was formed near $2,826 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from low $2,589 to high $2,826. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $2,700 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is now trading above $2,780 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Immediate resistance lies near the $2,825 level. The first major resistance is near the $2,850 level. The next major resistance is near $2,880, above which the price may rise and test the $2,950 resistance.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

If bulls push the price above the $2,950 resistance, Ether could even rise above the $3,000 resistance. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to the level of $3,045.

Are dips limited in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,825 resistance, it could start a correction to the downside. On the downside, the initial support is near the $2,770 level.

The next major support could be the $2,725 area. A clear move below the $2,725 support could send the price towards the trend line at $2,700 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent rally from the low of $2,589 to the high of $2,826. The main support could be $2,640 or the 100-hourly SMA. Any further losses could push the price towards $2,550 levels.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,700

Major resistance level – $2,880

source: www.newsbtc.com