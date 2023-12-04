Ethereum breaks the $2,200 barrier, investors expect $3,000 this week

The price of Ethereum (ETH) surged today, reaching a new 2023 high of $2,250 as the cryptocurrency market speeds towards the end of a successful year.

The recent strong uptrend in Ethereum is in line with Bitcoin’s continued attempt to break above $41,000, which it did today. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin was $41.437.

Analysts say the approval of the BlackRock spot ether device will lead to an influx of institutional capital into Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency network globally.

Ethereum price surge

The most recent charts show an upward trajectory, which has many analysts and investors bullish on the cryptocurrency hitting the coveted $3,000 barrier in the coming weeks or months.

As it happens, a key on-chain trading statistic shows that, just 24 hours before the most recent price breakout, Ethereum 2.0 stakeholders unexpectedly moved $330 million.

ETH staking flow. Source: IntotheBlock

According to IntoTheBlock, on December 2, investors withdrew a massive 169,220 ETH (about $337 million) from ETH 2.0 Beacon chain proof-of-stake contracts.

Interestingly, this is the second largest staking withdrawal amount since the Ethereum Shapela upgrade enabled withdrawals in April 2023.

Resilient rebound and bullish market signals

Today, the cryptocurrency market is starting to feel more optimistic again as the price of Bitcoin broke past the coveted $41,000 barrier.

In response to this positive movement, the ETH price recovered from the psychologically important $2,000 threshold, representing an 8% weekly increase from the current trading price of $2,250.

Ethereum is currently trading at the $2,244.7 area on the daily chart: Tradingview.com

The classic sign of a bull market is a sequence of higher lows and higher highs, which we see when looking at the daily chart of Ethereum. The 50-day and 100-day moving averages acted as dynamic resistance, but the price has now surpassed both.

“Based on low yields, cryptocurrencies are moving up pleasantly along with gold,” crypto data firm AmberData said in a newsletter on Sunday.

“Market expectations for a rate cut in the coming year are rising,” Lucy Hu, senior analyst at Metalfa, said in a note.

There is also growing investor optimism over the possibility of Bitcoin ETF applications from significant asset management firms.

She says:

“This is an official declaration of a bullish trend, and additional price increases may occur in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, the laws may also have an impact on the price of Ethereum in the future; Although favorable developments may encourage investment, stringent laws may pose risks. Important factors also include investor sentiment and the state of the economy.

It is unclear whether ETH will overtake Bitcoin in market valuation; This will depend on things like adoption rates and network improvements. Right now, Bitcoin is the leader with a far larger market capitalization.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Shutterstock

source: www.newsbtc.com