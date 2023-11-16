Crypto analyst Tony The Bull, founder of Coinchartist, has revealed why Ethereum is destined to surpass $10,000. According to the crypto analyst, the king of altcoins tops just after $10,000 using Fibonacci extension.

How Ethereum reaches $10,000

In the latest issue of the Coinchartist newsletter, crypto analyst Tony The Bull used the Hurst Cycle Theory to show a cyclical recurrence in the ETH/USDT chart. As the analyst points out, the uptrend seen in Ethereum charts has generally come from accumulation of the token.

Tony explains that this accumulation has always occurred “at the lower limit of the end diagonal pattern”. The analyst further added that “Since the intracycle harmonics come in twos and threes, the three cycles should complete a larger cycle that ends with the breakdown of this final diagonal pattern.”

With this last diagonal pattern in mind, Tony revealed that the price of ETH is at $10,000 at the top of the pattern. However, this is not the only pattern that suggests that the king of altcoins will surpass the $10,000 level.

He also noted that the last ETH rally started at the 0.5 Fibonacci extension and reached 1.414 the last time ETH price peaked. The analyst says that Ethereum is once again at the 0.5 Fibonacci extension due to which the price has declined and the same could happen here. But this time, if 1.414 Fibonacci is reached again, the target could reach $10,000.

ETH price reaches $2,019 Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

ETH moves into overbought territory

An interesting fact that the analyst pointed out in the newsletter is that Ethereum is currently in overbought territory. However, while this would normally signal a bearish reversal for the digital asset, Tony does not believe that is the case here.

Rather, he explains that a cryptocurrency being overbought usually means it is “a powerfully trending asset.” So while this may lead to a reversal, it does not invalidate the bullishness of that digital asset.

He also mentioned that “Stochastic has confirmed 1M above 80 on the stock.” Now, whenever this has happened for Ethereum, it has often resulted in a price surge. At the same time, ETH is moving towards the upper Bollinger Band. Both of these setups could signal a bullish breakout for the asset.

Source: Coinchartist

However, the analyst warned that for this bullish scenario to hold, Ethereum price would need to close this month above $2,450. If the Stochastic drops below 20, it could invalidate it and trigger a downtrend. Tony concludes, “But if ETHBTC can get back above 20 it will generate a buy signal on the 1M Stochastic and kickstart Ether’s overperformance over Bitcoin.”

source: www.newsbtc.com