Ethereum bears maintain pressure, why ETH price may revisit this key support

Ethereum price is moving below $2,130. ETH is showing some bearish signs and may drop towards the $1,920 support area.

Ethereum is slowly moving below the $2,060 area.

The price is trading below $2,060 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,040 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue to move lower towards the $1,920 support zone.

Ethereum price continues to fall

Ethereum price started a new decline after struggling near $2,130. ETH made a high of $2,132 and started a downward move. Like Bitcoin, it dropped below the $2,100 and $2,080 levels.

The price even dropped below the $2,000 support. A low was formed near $1,986 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor correction wave above the $2,020 level. Ether climbed above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $2,132 to low $1,986.

Ethereum is now trading below $2,060 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,040 area. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,040 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

The first major resistance is near the $2,060 level or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,132 high to $1,986 low. The next resistance lies at $2,100. A clear move above the $2,100 level could send the price towards the $2,135 resistance zone.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next resistance is near $2,150, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,200 level. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,250 level.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,040 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $2,000 level.

The next major support is $1,985. A drop below $1,985 could send Ether towards the $1,920 support. The main support now lies at $1,885, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $1,820 level.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,985

Major resistance level – $2,040

source: www.newsbtc.com