Ethereum Bearish Signal: MVRV has entered the “danger” zone

On-chain data shows that the Ethereum Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio has entered a danger zone that has reached historically high levels.

Ethereum MVRV ratio has recently reached the danger zone

In its latest insights post, on-chain analytics firm Santiment talks about some underlying metrics related to ETH. First, the firm has pointed out how the cryptocurrency’s trading volume has decreased since Ethereum surged a few days ago.

The value of the metric has been going down rapidly recently. Source: Sentiment

Seeing a significant drop in trading volume while the price tries to continue its rally could indicate that the cryptocurrency’s momentum is weakening.

However, one positive for the asset could be the fact that supply on exchanges has decreased since the rally began, meaning investors have made net withdrawals.

It seems that the metric has fallen. Source: Sentiment

Typically, investors transfer their Ethereum out of these central institutions to hold it in self-custodial wallets for extended periods, so this drop in supply on exchanges may be a sign of new accumulation.

After the latest increase in wealth, it has also seen a jump in its social dominance. “Social dominance” here refers to the mindshare that Ethereum holds among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap on social media platforms.

Interest towards ETH has increased in the last few days. Source: Sentiment

There seem to be more people eyeing Ethereum recently, which could be a sign that enthusiasm is increasing among traders. Historically, a lot of publicity has been negative for the asset, as it often peaks.

However, as of now, social dominance is still well below the levels reached when ETH hit its local top earlier this month, as evidenced in the chart above. According to Santiment, “This may suggest there may be some wiggle room before things calm down.”

However, a more concretely bearish signal for Ethereum is the 30-day MVRV ratio. In simple terms, this ratio tells us how the value investors hold (market cap) compares to the capital they have invested in the asset (real cap).

The indicator appears to have entered the danger zone. Source: Sentiment

Here, Santiment has used the 30-day MVRV ratio, which means that this indicator only tracks investors/addresses that have purchased their coins within the last 30 days.

As shown in the chart, this Ethereum indicator has recently risen into an area that the analytics firm labels the “danger zone.” Historically, the metric has seen a price correction shortly after reaching this area, so another local top may yet be in store for Ethereum.

eth price

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at around $1,800, up 1% in the past week.

ETH has been stuck in a consolidation recently. Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com Charts from Tradingview.com, Sentiment.net

