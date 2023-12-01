Ethereum ATH: Exploring Ether's New Peak in 2024

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is exhibiting strong momentum as its price makes a resurgence and reclaims levels above $2,000.

This bullish trend gathers pace along with significant developments at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulatory authority is engaged in discussions regarding the possible approval of a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).

This significant development has injected optimism into the Ethereum market, as the prospect of an ETF introduces new possibilities for mainstream adoption and investment, further boosting the current upward trajectory of Ether’s price.

Ethereum’s Ascending Triangle: Bullish Breakout Likely

Over the course of several months, the Ethereum price has been in a consolidation trend resulting in the formation of an ascending triangle. Although technical formations are bullish by nature, this is only true after a profitable breakout.

Trend lines connect higher highs and higher lows, similar to an ascending triangle configuration. This arrangement indicates that investors’ confidence is increasing and they are buying at a fast pace on dips.

ETHUSD is currently trading at $2,066 on Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

Interestingly, today’s chart shows that there are no “dips” to buy, as Ethereum broke the perceived $2,000 level to welcome December with higher highs.

Ethereum is not only surging, but also reaching unprecedented heights. The price of ETH is currently up 3% at $2,100, and investors and enthusiasts are excited by the prospect of a rally to $3,000 or even higher.

Ether’s impressive success against Bitcoin, outperforming the alpha cryptocurrency by nearly 5%, is a key indicator of this. Important on-chain signals suggest that ETH may continue to outperform BTC this month.

Fidelity filing boosts Ethereum optimism

The first sign of a bullish move was the breaking of the psychological barrier of $2,000, although there has been a lot of see-saw activity around this level. More specifically, ETH is trading between the weekly support level at $1,930 and the second quarter high of $2,140. This is the fourth consecutive week this is happening.

#Ethereum Spot ETF Filing by Fidelity! then confirms my thesis #bitcoin After regaining its shine, we will see Ethereum reach $3,500 in Q1 2024. – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 30 November 2023

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has expressed his optimism for Ethereum in light of the Fidelity filing. Looking at this presentation, he reaffirms his conviction that Ethereum is poised to reach $3,500 during the early quarter of 2024, following Bitcoin’s rapid growth.

Source: Sentiment

In a related development, research shows that there has been a significant increase in Ethereum whale accumulation. On-chain data indicates that according to Sentiment, the largest Ethereum wallets are showing a positive pattern indicating a major uptrend.

ETH Price Volatility Trends vs Bitcoin. Source: IntotheBlock

Meanwhile, a recent research from IntoTheBlock shows that Ethereum’s 30-day average intra-day volatility score is 0.45%, which is higher than Bitcoin’s 0.32%.

This change in volatility dynamics may result in the need to alter investment strategies, which will highlight the dynamic possibilities of the Ethereum market.

