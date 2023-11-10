Ethereum at $2,100: Why the path to $2,500 is now clear

On-chain data suggests that the path to $2,500 may now be open for Ethereum, as the asset has managed to surpass the $2,100 mark.

Ethereum has no major resistance levels at $2,500

In a new post on the market intelligence platform in the block An update has been provided on how Ethereum’s levels are looking in terms of on-chain support and resistance. In on-chain analysis, ranges are defined as support or resistance based on how many investors have acquired their coins within them.

The chart below shows the density of addresses at different levels above and below the current spot price of the cryptocurrency:

Number of holders who received their coins at each different ETH price range. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

Generally, whenever the price of Ethereum retests an investor’s cost basis, they may be more likely to show some type of move. When this retest occurs from above, the holder may believe that the price will rise again soon, so they may view the retest as a “drop” and thus, decide to buy more. Can take.

On the other hand, if the retest occurs from below the investor may want to exit the market, as they may fear that the price will go down again in the future, and by selling at the break-even mark, they will minimize losses. Will avoid lifting. Any loss.

Such behavior by a few investors is obviously not enough to cause any visible impact on the market, but if a large number of investors share the same cost base, the asset may well feel a large reaction.

From the chart, it is visible that there are some large cost base centers below current Ethereum levels, suggesting the presence of strong potential support ranges.

Earlier, when the asset was still below $2,000, the $2,000 to $2,100 range had emerged as the last major resistance range to be broken. Since the coin has now risen above these prices, it is possible that the range will change its role towards support.

After this latest rally, about 75% of holders are now in profit (that is, their cost basis is at bottom level). As visible in the graph, the upcoming price levels have no price range with a high density of investors up to the $2,500 mark.

“Does this mean it’s a clean move towards a new ATH? Not necessarily,” explains IntoTheBlock. “Historically, it is common to take profits at these levels and this leads to declines. However, this is unlikely to have a significant impact on the long-term trajectory of Ethereum.”

Analyst Ali Martínez also pointed out something interesting in an Post Today. He revealed that the latest rally in ETH occurred without the support of the largest Ethereum whales (holding a balance of more than 10,000 ETH), the so-called “mega whales.”

It seems that the value of the metric has been moving sideways recently. Source: @ali_charts on X

As highlighted in the graph, the total number of addresses owned by Ethereum mega whales has remained flat recently. “Ethereum has reclaimed the $2,000 threshold, and interestingly, this is all happening before whales have even started buying ETH!” Ali notes.

eth price

Ethereum has hit the $2,100 level for the first time since April, after rising by more than 9% in the last 24 hours.

The asset’s price appears to have exploded over the past day. Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

