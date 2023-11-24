Ethereum 2030: Global Web3 Leaders Seek Innovation Amidst DevConnect

Singapore – November 24, 2023 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Singapore-based early-stage venture capital and research firm Bing Ventures hosted a gathering of over 300 blockchain and Web3 leaders and participants at an event titled “Ethereum 2030: . Uncovering the Innovations of Tomorrow in Istanbul on November 15, 2023.

Set against DevConnect 2023, a week-long gathering featuring independent Ethereum events, Ethereum 2030 brings together both international and local experts to explore the next wave of innovations shaping the future of Ethereum and a new generation of crypto entrepreneurship. calls.

Here’s what global leaders had to say about Ethereum and the broader blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.

TradeFi players will rapidly integrate on-chain solutions

In a panel discussion on decentralized finance (DeFi), speakers explored recent changes in the DeFi market structure and some promising new stories. Figment Capital investor Dougie DeLuca mentioned the fact that DeFi protocols are becoming MEV aware, which could be a big thing and make the entire system more profitable. Anne-Grace Kleczewski, Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer of KOM Protocol, shares her opinion on why zero-knowledge proofs and account abstraction technologies have huge potential in DeFi. BD Luca (Moss) Mosini of Avantgarde and Enzyme Finance stressed the importance of more traditional finance (TradeFi) players integrating on-chain solutions as some may continue to provide last-mile access for users.

He also talked about the rise of liquid staking derivatives and whether there was an issue of concentration in the current state of Ethereum staking. Other topics covered include real-world assets, growing awareness of DeFi, reshaping solutions, and the ongoing fight to reach the masses.

The panel discussion was moderated by Daria Krasnova, Managing Editor of BeInCrypto, and attended by Dougie DeLuca, investor at Figment Capital, Luca (Moss) Mosini, BD of Avantgarde and Enzyme Finance, Anne-Grace Kleczewski, Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer. Keome Protocol, Mete (Ali) Baskaya, Blockchain and Crypto Lecturer and Seraphim Zecher, Head of Development at Athena Labs.

AI-powered builder recognition

Jack Hay, co-founder of Aspecta, shares how they are leveraging AI technologies like large language models (LLM) and image recognition to create an identity solution for builders to consolidate their behavioral data across different platforms .

Aspecta enables builders to create LinkedIn-like identity pages and credentials to showcase their skills, experience, and influence, which the team believes fills an important gap between different developer ecosystems. Helps facilitate development and collaboration.

Need for collaboration among security solution providers

In a panel discussion on Web3 security, security experts from MetaMask Snaps, Matter Labs, Certiq, DTS Project, and MetaTrust Labs shared their opinions about the current state of Web3 security and some emerging threats.

From a technical perspective, he also shared some cutting-edge solutions designed to protect the Web3 ecosystem and lessons learned from high-profile hacks over the past year.

Anil Oz, Chief Technology Officer of the DATS Project, emphasized that he believes every cybersecurity service provider should collaborate and share their knowledge to build a safer and more secure Web3 future.

Finally, he talked about how individuals can effectively protect against personal harm using browser extensions and tools like MetaMask’s BlockAid Security Alert, an experimental function to be standardized in Q1 2024.

The panel discussion was moderated by Sima Baktas, Web3 attorney at GlobalB Law and co-founder of Cryptofemale, Anton Astafiev, Vice President of Security at Matter Labs, Christian Montoya, Senior Product Owner at MetaMask Snaps, and Connie Lamm, Principal of Solution Architect at Certikey. , Anil Oz, Chief Technology Officer of the DATS Project, and TY Shao, Chief Business Officer of MetaTrust Labs.

Crypto entrepreneurs are gaining valuable experience during the bear market

In a panel discussion on crypto entrepreneurship, global and local project leaders shared their first-hand experiences building cryptocurrency businesses. While he highlighted challenges such as user education, lack of service providers, lack of precedents as well as legal and regulatory uncertainties, he shared an opinion that building products that solve real-world problems, focuses on user experiences. Focusing and finding creative ways to collaborate with other players are important strategies founders should prioritize to overcome these challenges.

Commenting on the phenomenon that many crypto entrepreneurs are turning to AI to capture the interest of venture capital, Bertug Oymak, co-founder and CEO of Utilify, said entrepreneurs should be building products for their customers rather than investors. . He advised startups to “ride the hype” when necessary but always prepare war reserves for survival as founders will eventually face a bearish market.

Arif Kalem, Brand Ambassador for Turkey at BingX, underlined that marketing and communication is a non-stop process and should not be underestimated in bearish markets.

Commenting on Turkey’s crypto landscape, Moseki App founder Erkan Gul noted that there are much more merchant communities than builder communities, but change is afoot.

The panel discussion was moderated by Özge ERDEMİR, Web3 Consultant, Business Developer, and featured Bertug Öymak, co-founder and CEO of Utilify, Erkan Gül, founder of Mosaic App, Victor Yu, co-founder of Carve, and Arif Kalem of Brand Had taken. Ambassador of Türkiye to Binance.

A new paradigm for securing protocols and LP assets on Ethereum

Blocksec CEO Yajin (Andy) Zhou launched Falcon Block, an automated attack-blockchain system, at the conference. Falcon Block provides an integrated solution that combines protocol monitoring, attack blocking, and incident response, ensuring the secure operation of the protocol after going live. He explained that Falcon Block has been developed and operated internally for two years and during this period, it has prevented more than 20 attack incidents and the protocol has recovered the loss of digital assets worth more than $14 million. Have helped.

The event also featured keynote speakers, including Volkan Korkmaz, CEO and co-founder of AltcoinTurk, Azim Khan, head of impact at Gitcoin, and Fatih Tasdemir, co-founder of Coin Bultani, who treated attendees to an impressive fall day of knowledge sharing. Told about. Inspiration, and enthusiasm.

In a further demonstration of Bing Ventures’ commitment to hosting meaningful events that empower founders, Ethereum 2030 was held in partnership with crypto exchange BingX and co-founded by Bankless Ventures, Figment Capital, Gitcoin, Onekey, Cedro Finance, Aspecta. , was supported by partners including Alchemy Pay, Cryptofemale. Altcointurk, Cointelegraph, BinanceCrypto, Voice of Crypto, Bitcoin Insider, Unlocked Blockchain, PanNews, Coinpedia, Coinbulletney and Muhbit.

About DevConnect

DevConnect is a week-long gathering featuring independent Ethereum events, each with a unique focus. Unlike a typical conference, the goal is to facilitate the in-depth discussions and conversations that are necessary to continue improving Ethereum.

About Bing Ventures

Bing Ventures is a leading venture capital firm that supports startups and entrepreneurs driving the next wave of Web3 and blockchain innovations. Its team of crypto veterans and natives collectively has decades of experience in investing, incubating, developing, and marketing Web 3.0 projects. With a sector-agnostic, value-investing approach, it now has a portfolio spanning infrastructure, DeFi, GameFi, DAOs, Web3, and more.

contact details

Jenny Liu

+86 159 2140 1005

[email protected]

Company Website

more info:

This news is published on Investorideas.com Newswire – a global digital news source for investors and business leaders

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of news, articles and equity research sourced from third parties and also creates original content including videos, interviews and articles. Original content created by Investidea is protected by copyright laws in addition to syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for the purchase or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investments involve risk and possible loss. The site currently offers compensation for news publishing and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation, and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, if necessary the content is published/created, but otherwise was not compensated for the news and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact each company’s management and IR directly regarding specific questions.

More Disclaimer Information: Learn more about publishing your news release on Investorideas.com Newswire and our other news services.

Global investors must follow the regulations of each country. Please read the Privacy Policy of Investorideas.com:

Get the best trading ideas and news alerts

Guest Posts & Sponsored Content – ​​Got $100?

That’s all it takes to publish an article on Investor Ideas – Learn More

Buy a Crypto Guest Post on Investorideas.com

Source: www.bing.com