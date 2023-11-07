Ether launches testnet for cloud gaming on Arbitrum

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, November 7th, 2023]

The testnet leverages Ether’s decentralized cloud infrastructure (DCI), enabling a seamless integration with its cloud gaming portals and established tokenomics to foster industry-wide innovation.

Developers and users can try out Ether’s testnet and provide feedback on the testnet Discord channel. Developers can find more information from Ethyr’s technical documentation.

Aethir, the leader in decentralized cloud infrastructure (DCI) for gaming and AI, has announced the launch of its testnet. The Ether testnet launch extends Ether’s decentralized cloud infrastructure (DCI), provides permissionless integration with Ether’s cloud-hosted game portals and lays the foundation for leveraged tokenomics to support industry innovation.

Aethir recently joined NVIDIA’s Inception program to further its mission to revolutionize the gaming and AI industries.

Ether’s testnet embodies years of development, innovation, and a continued vision to decentralize cloud infrastructure, unlocking the value of ultra-low latency and scalable GPU-based computation.

“This is an important milestone for Ether and the Web3 cloud industry as we move toward our goal of providing a more equitable and developer-friendly Internet while supporting future use cases. We welcome developers to contribute computer resources to continue building and innovating within Aether’s atmosphere, leveraging computer resources or fostering a new way of interacting in the Internet ecosystem. Aethir’s testnet is just the beginning, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Web3 community as we democratize cloud gaming, human-AI-interactions, and other exciting use cases,” said Kyle Okamoto, CTO of Aethir.

The Aethir testnet provides the tools and capabilities for game developers to onboard their games and instantly build a cloud gaming portal, while AI-focused enterprises can enhance the human-AI interaction layer with scalable localized computing power. Additionally, it gives enterprise GPU infrastructure providers the opportunity to contribute their computing resources and receive rewards for providing cloud services to Ether’s community.

Key Features of Ether’s Testnet

API integration : Game developers can upload games using Ether's testnet API and create unique gaming portals

: Game developers can upload games using Ether’s testnet API and create unique gaming portals blockchain browser: Developers and container providers (containers are GPU resource providers within Ether’s network) can access on-chain data seamlessly

Development Support Features:

Operational Support Center :Ethir has also launched an Operational Support Center to support developers and container providers as they continue to grow the ecosystem.

:Ethir has also launched an Operational Support Center to support developers and container providers as they continue to grow the ecosystem. onboarding support : Comprehensive onboarding guidelines for game developers and container providers are live. This step-by-step guide ensures a seamless onboarding process for all testnet participants.

: Comprehensive onboarding guidelines for game developers and container providers are live. This step-by-step guide ensures a seamless onboarding process for all testnet participants. website resources: All relevant materials, software development kits (SDKs), deployment tools and guidelines are available on Aethir’s website.

Built on Arbitrum, a highly scalable and reliable Ethereum-based blockchain, Ether’s testnet launch makes ultra-low latency, scalable GPU-based computation publicly accessible worldwide. The Ether testnet will go through several phases in coordination with community feedback and Ether’s broader company roadmap.

“At Ether, we are not only leading the future of decentralized cloud computing; We are redefining the relationship between AI and the gaming industries and real-time cloud computing. With the launch of the Ether testnet, we are inviting developers and GPU resource providers to sign up and experience our infrastructure. Mark Ryden, co-founder and CEO of Aethir, said it’s a small, but important step for the company and a huge leap for the cloud computing industry overall.

While the Ether testnet launch is an important milestone, Ether will continue to release continuous and regular updates as its technology continues to evolve. Emphasis will be placed on strengthening the ecosystem through enhancing the user experience, improving real-time cloud rendering capabilities, and increasing developer support.

about aethir

Aethir is revolutionizing the cloud infrastructure landscape by focusing on decentralized cloud infrastructure (DCI) built for gaming and AI companies. Addressing a critical issue in current cloud technology, Ethyr provides an infrastructure option that addresses the cost and latency challenges associated with delivering premium GPU computational loads to latency sensitive industries. Aethir provides an elegant infrastructure design that becomes faster and cheaper as it scales. Built by an experienced team with experience in scaling top cloud gaming infrastructures, Ether is an indispensable infrastructure solution for delivering low-latency, GPU resources through the cloud. Aethir is at the forefront of meeting the ever-evolving needs of the AI ​​and gaming industry, leading the development and deployment of next-generation cloud solutions.

For more information, visit www.Aetir.com

